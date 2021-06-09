IPSWICH, Mass. , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DynaMed® Decisions, a HIPAA-compliant clinical decision support solution from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), is now available in the Epic App Orchard marketplace. The inclusion makes it easy for Epic users to access the solution as part of their clinical workflow and provide personalized patient care.
DynaMed Decisions utilizes modern SMART on FHIR HL7 standards to connect seamlessly to a patient's record and gather necessary data, saving valuable time that is better spent with the patient. The solution offers a robust collection of tools including decision aids, advanced clinical calculators and shared decision-making instruments which offer visual representations of risks, harms and benefits of various treatments, and customized clinical guidance.
EBSCO's Vice President of Technology for Clinical Decisions Farhan Ahmad says that DynaMed Decisions aims to support clinical decision-making, decrease burden on providers and drive patient engagement through EHR integration. "Clinicians need to be able to access valuable tools and services within the clinical workflow. The availability of DynaMed Decisions in the App Orchard brings us one step closer to meeting all clinicians where they are."
For more information, visit DynaMed Decisions on the App Orchard.
Epic and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products are designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family-owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
###
For more information, please contact:
Jessica Holmes
Communications Director
978-356-6500 ext. 3485
Media Contact
Jessica Holmes, EBSCO Information Services, 978-356-6500 x3485, jmholmes@ebsco.com
SOURCE EBSCO Information Services