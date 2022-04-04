The one-day virtual expo took place on March 3rd, and offered DMI members the opportunity to interact with sponsors like Electrolux, Samsung and Whirlpool, attend webinars and consume content to help drive more business to their independent retail stores.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Marketing Inc. (DMI) is celebrating the success of their Spring Expo; a virtual event hosted through events platform vFairs. The event was exclusively hosted for DMI members, all independent appliance retailers, to keep informed and up-to-date on what's happening in the appliance industry straight from appliance giants.
The event was opened by DMI's own Director of Operations, Alan Joskowicz, who discussed the amazing achievements of DMI's membership and gave an overview of the company itself to new members. Attendees were then welcomed to join interactive webinar sessions and roam the virtual exhibit hall. Vendors were available to chat with attendees and shared product information with attendees in their virtual exhibit booths. Vendors featured in the exhibit hall included Electrolux, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and LG.
On the event day, high levels of engagement were reported. In fact, DMI noted:
- Over 15 unique manufacturer/partner booths represented
- Over 260 unique booth visits
- Over 200 webinar views
"DMI is much more than the longest-running, continuously operating appliance buying group in the US. We are a business partner to all our members, providing vital services and support. Using the vFairs platform over the past two years has helped our members learn from our manufacturer partners during COVID when in-person meetings weren't possible. The customer support and technical expertise vFairs gave to our organization, our members, and our exhibitors was greatly appreciated." -Alan Joskowicz, DMI, Director of Operations.
"We are so happy to have provided a platform that helped DMI and its members network and learn in order to improve their retail services," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
DMI is committed to providing its members with opportunities like the Spring Expo, where retailers can learn and stay up to date with the latest from large vendors. DMI Members have grown together over 80% in their sales in the last 3 years with positive signs this growth will continue throughout 2022.
If you'd like to become a member of DMI, please visit their website to register or learn more.
About Dynamic Marketing Inc.
Dynamic Marketing Incorporated (DMI) is a private co-op business founded in 1957 originally from Brooklyn, New York now located in Hamilton Township, NJ. For over 60 years of business we have purchased consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices from various vendors, and then make them available to our members who sell the merchandise to end consumers through their storefronts. This concept helps Dynamic Marketing's members compete with other "big box" appliance and electronics retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users worldwide, vFairs removes the hassles of physically organizing, exhibiting, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
