PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when uncertainty and concern for public health limit the industry's ability to gather data, Dynamic Weather Solutions (DWS) is the only company to offer source-derived hail data which both adheres to the strictest CDC, federal, state and local guidelines, but is able to be retrieved with the increased safety, reliability and efficiency of remote access.
All DWS storm data is geo-referenced for use at a highly specific level. Coverage includes the entire Continental United States for a period of 10 years, and is also available for large data requests via an interface designed to handle thousands of requests or more, per minute.
Daron Sneed Chief Executive Officer at DWS in Plano, Texas recently commented: "We are tactically and practically different from most weather reporting companies in that we collect, store and analyze historical storm details recorded directly by the weather radars. As a result of this approach, we are able to respond to vast requests from those who need verification of activity relative to specific locations."
In addition to weather, DWS users can access county record data including ownership, taxes and other parcel information. Overlays of zip codes, counties, area codes, property values and demographic information can also be referenced. With these various sets of data, an individual can remotely manage unique cases without having to leave one's desk.
"By accessing our database, hail activity can be analyzed against a clients' portfolio for intersecting values which could show potentially damaging activity; on certain dates at specific locations." Sneed continues: "This can be useful for anything from underwriting to processing a single day event."
Dynamic Weather Solutions was granted a Utility Patent in 2017 for their unique Systems and methods for inferring localized hail intensity in addition to the traditionally referenced but limited size of hail. Their 'heat map' of the storms' footprint defines areas of higher hail intensity regardless of the varying sizes of hail that may be present in a single storm cell.
"I believe it is rather short sighted to limit investigations to "maximum, possible, probable" hail size when there may have been a deluge of slightly smaller reported hail sizes that were still capable of causing significant damage."
Founded in 2011, Dynamic Weather Solutions is an advanced weather forensics company offering the most innovative and cross-referenced analytic data available in the historical storm market today. Contact DWS for more information regarding access, bulk pricing, corporate discounts, and complete integration of our data into your processes.
