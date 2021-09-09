NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced the winners of its inaugural "2021 Personalization Awards," celebrating the achievements of leading brands and partners in the company's global network that are acting as trailblazers and goalposts for customer-centric organizations investing in the tailoring of digital experiences.
2021 has been a pivotal year in personalization, with the continued acceleration of eCommerce placing a premium on customer experiences that reflect consumers' ever-changing needs, wants, and interests. The awards aim to honor Dynamic Yield customers and partners who have not only made personalization a top priority but are executing against programs that generate real value for their customers and businesses. The brands and individuals awarded are exemplary in their efforts and should be seen as a source of inspiration for others in the space who are building out their practices.
"After almost a decade of working with some of the best brands in the world to set up and implement amazing digital experiences and programs, we understand the markers of true leadership, said Oded Leiba, Chief Customer Officer at Dynamic Yield. "We are extremely proud of the impressive achievements our customers and partners have shown, representing a deep commitment to their own customers and craft.
As part of the selection process, Dynamic Yield's Customer Success team evaluated personalization programs and use cases from all 350+ brands in its customer base over the last year. Based on two key criteria – expertise and innovation – a dozen brands who mastered the ability to personalize or utilized the platform in new and unique ways were shortlisted. Following a thorough, cross-department review, Dynamic Yield went on to award six brands whose programs went above and beyond, as well as two key partners that have served as models for effective collaboration, across three distinct categories.
The 2021 Dynamic Yield Personalization Awards and Winners Include:
- The Personalization Expert Award - Given to Pets Place, Stella & Dot, and others who showcase a complete grasp of experience optimization, deploy campaigns across channels, are segmentation and targeting pros, and push the limits of personalization.
- The Personalization Innovator Award - Given to LUISAVIAROMA, The Warehouse Group, and StriVectin, who not only understand the importance of customer-centricity but also find new ways to tap into the Dynamic Yield platform, build exciting use cases, and level up their personalization efforts.
- The Personalization Partner Excellence Award - Given to Stellar and Blue Acorn iCi, who exemplify leadership and collaboration, are experts in the platform, offer strategic guidance and support to mutual customers, and serve as an extension of the Dynamic Yield team.
"Partnering with Dynamic Yield has been a tremendously positive experience for our clients and team," said Chase Bruch, Director of Optimization at Blue Acorn iCi. "We are empowered to execute strategic tests and learn programs with ease and functionality that matches the sophistication of our program goals. From core A/B testing and advanced personalization to low-effort development, Dynamic Yield and our partnership is a key element of our success."
The 2021 Dynamic Yield Personalization Awards represent the first in the company's history, which plans to continue honoring team members from different brands using the Experience Optimization platform throughout the year.
