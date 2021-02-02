NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced the expansion of its Multilingual Support with the launch of Multilanguage Campaigns, allowing global brands to seamlessly tailor experiences according to different site languages. This feature comes in addition to the company's support of multiple currencies for conversion events as well as the ability to render localized product recommendations based on page context and product feed values.
Enterprise brands are more likely to cater to customers in many geographic areas, requiring them to take a localized approach to their personalization efforts. However, when it comes to serving relevant experiences to these global visitors, teams must often resort to building many different versions for each segment of users. For example, a simple "Welcome" popup for new users would demand an additional experience be created per language. Marketers then find themselves managing tens of identical campaigns, making sure every time a change is made, it is aligned across languages. Moreover, these separate campaigns cannot be included in a single A/B test, resulting in longer waits before reaching statistical significance due to the scattered experiment data.
"Our Multilanguage Support is unmatched in the market. Enterprise companies looking to scale the localization of their personalization campaigns need not look any further than Dynamic Yield's global-minded Experience Optimization platform," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield. "As both domestic and cross-border eCommerce sales carry on rising at unprecedented rates, we will continue to support brands with the global personalization capabilities they require to best serve multilingual customers and grow their long-term business impact."
Using Dynamic Yield's new Multilanguage Campaigns feature, instead of duplicating entire campaigns and maintaining multiple versions, brands can now localize content and manage translations for each element of a variation or template (including text, image, color, or any other variable) directly within the campaign according to each desired locale. This can be done without writing additional JavaScript code, which is another major drawback to creating numerous campaigns of similar likeness as it can have a detrimental impact on page load speed and requires greater development resources to handle translations for every page locale.
"It's extremely important for us to reflect a customer experience that is relevant, regardless of where a visitor resides geographically," said Ezequiel Benitez Vazquez, the Shop Manager at Chal-Tec, a member of Berlin Brands Group. "This feature is going to save us a lot of time, energy, and resources, making our lives easier when running global campaigns."
This release represents the latest in Dynamic Yield's efforts to increase the relevancy of personalized experiences across the globe at scale. The company plans to further expand its product offering in localization as it continues to support the 350+ brands it works with around the world.
About Dynamic Yield
Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.
Media Contact
Shana Pilewski, Dynamic Yield, +1 (860) 657-6728, shana@dynamicyield.com
SOURCE Dynamic Yield