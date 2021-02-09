AARHUS, Denmark, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECOMMERCE AND DIGITAL TRANFORMATION MOMENTUM
Dynamicweb's DXP has helped drive growth and eCommerce success among customers worldwide. Dynamicweb's DXP capabilities are fully integrated with a range of Microsoft ERP, other ERP and 3rd party systems, which empowers customers to accelerate their digital transformation and scale their eCommerce success.
Moreover, the need for fast implementation at low risk is met with the Dynamicweb turnkey solution for B2B ecommerce. Dynamicweb offers the possibility to launch a B2B webshop/Customer Portal in a very short turn-around time - without a complex IT project.
"The accelerated growth we continue to see across previous fiscal years is a result of our vision for the eCommerce and digital experience space and our ability to empower our customers and partners with an easy to implement and use platform that allows them to deliver better shopping experiences," said Christian Beer, CEO of Dynamicweb.
KEY CUSTOMER WINS
Since July 1st 2020, Dynamicweb added a long list of new customers across industries and verticals, including:
- Neets: The leading AV Manufacturer in Scandinavia
- Beirholm: B2C webshop with stock sales of luxurious hotel textiles
- Jensen Group: Your partner for laundry automation
- Carrier: Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company
- Kent: Industry-leading experts in strip processing
EMPLOYEE GROWTH AND NEW HIRES
Dynamicweb is not only growing its worldwide partner network and customer base, since July 1st 2020 Dynamicweb has welcomed 29 new team members which is a record. This sets Dynamicweb up to continue its accelerated growth in the coming years.
ABOUT DYNAMICWEB
Dynamicweb offers a cloud-based Digital Experience Platform. We enable customers to deliver better digital customer experiences and to scale ecommerce success through our Content Management, Digital Marketing, Ecommerce, and Product Information Management solutions.
Dynamicweb's 300+ partners, 200+ employees in offices all around the globe are proud to support well over 4.000 brands, which includes leading brands like Lego Wear, Vredestein, Unilever, Winnebago, L'Oréal, Flying Tiger, Toyota, Europcar, and Skanska. Built on Dynamicweb, these customers are empowered to gain lifelong customer relations, increase revenue and grow their brands.
Learn more at Dynamicweb.com.
