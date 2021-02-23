TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At an online award ceremony on February 4, 2021 TechnoPlanet announced the winners of the 2020 Top 50 Best Managed IT Companies in Canada awards, and included amongst familiar brands is Dynamix Solutions, a Toronto-based business network and IT service provider that is taking the industry by storm.
Open to VARs (Value Added Resellers), MSPs (Managed Services Providers), ITSPs (IT Solution Providers) and ISVs (Independent Software Vendors), the Top 50 Best Managed IT Companies in Canada award is coveted in the industry because it goes beyond sales and profits as a principal indicator of success, and examines a multitude of factors that contribute to overall business performance, success and sustainable growth.
The award criteria is extensive and very competitive. All contenders are examined on 12 specific categories including business vision and strategy, human resources, sales, marketing, support, business operations, supplier/product strategy, intellectual property, financial management, leadership, management, and customer satisfaction. Evaluation of results is done by a sophisticated AI algorithm and measured against business intelligence gathered from thousands of assessments. The winners must demonstrate that they excel in each of the assessment categories as well as other factors such as digital presence, charity and community work, and business achievements.
"Going through the assessment was incredibly insightful for our business. The results identified some areas where we can improve even further, and confirmed the areas in which we excel," says James Moutsos president of Dynamix Solutions. "We strive to provide our team with the best possible work environment, and provide our customers with the best possible service. This Award validates everything we have worked for in delivering our mission, vision and values."
Dynamix Solutions has grown and evolved since it's inception, expanding services to include IT systems administration, enterprise network monitoring and reporting, support, training, security, deployment, support and custom IT solutions for business. This evolution has been a success thanks to effective business management that does not compromise on quality of service, employees who hold the utmost standards of professionalism and expertise, and the vision of leadership – keeping Dynamix Solutions at the cutting edge of the industry.
More About Dynamix Solutions:
Founded in 2001, Dynamix Solutions is the one-stop-shop for business IT systems, networks, and security needs. Offering complete, managed IT services and IT cloud services customized to specific business requirements, the Dynamix Solutions team of IT specialists is dedicated to helping businesses implement and manage their IT infrastructure so that they can focus on productivity.
Year over year, the Dynamix Solutions team is recognized for their expertise, quality of service, commitment to business development and growth. Recent accolades include earning a spot in the Datto Hall of Fame and the Golden Datto Award.
Media Contact
James Moutsos, Dynamix Solutions, 416-657-2449, jmoutsos@dynamixsolutions.com
SOURCE Dynamix Solutions