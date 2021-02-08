VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamsoft has made available a software development kit for application developers to enable users to scan and extract content digitally from physical labels such as price labels, inventory tags, vehicle identification numbers (VIN), and more. This is ideal for expanding data capture capabilities in automotive, government, retail, warehousing, and other industries. This technology can aid with things like ensuring pricing accuracy or verifying physical assets, providing for more efficient workflows and improved productivity.
"One example where Dynamsoft Label Recognition is ideal is in a grocery store, where prominent price labels are often used to call out a sale," said Amy Gu, President, Dynamsoft. "Such labels do not always match the price on the barcode, resulting in price checks during checkouts, which are frustrating customer scenarios all around. This also costs consumers and stores millions in losses annually. Our technology makes it simple for an employee to move down an isle to scan multiple labels and barcodes and instantly call out any mismatches."
Another application example is in automotive. Whether at a car dealership or at a company managing an automotive fleet, industry professionals use Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to identify vehicles. With Dynamsoft Label Recognition, users can identify vehicles anywhere, anytime by scanning VINs. Advanced text recognition allows for high-speed scans and for scans at different angles and distances.
In warehousing, staff can capture content that is not necessarily barcoded, like on pallet ID labels, to aid with verifying items are in place or that need to be restocked. In transportation it can be used in airports to scan machine-readable ID cards and passports easily, instantly, and anywhere in the airport. In healthcare, pharmaceutical products that do not have data encoded within a barcode, like lot numbers, can be captured. Or staff ID badges can eliminate barcodes and instead rely on label recognition technology to capture names for ID verification.
About Dynamsoft Label Recognition
Dynamsoft Label Recognition SDK is based on optical character recognition (OCR) technology. OCR is widely used for extracting text from scanned paper documents so it can be digitally saved and edited. However, for scan accuracy and speed efficiencies in specific industries, Dynamsoft has optimized its OCR implementation for use with short and sparse content, such as found on labels. So, Dynamsoft Label Recognition SDK provides developers with specific optimization options.
Developers can provide users with an option to run zonal OCR in a text area. With this, a user can specify a relative position for a reference region. For example, one can specify the SDK to only scan zones to the left and bottom of a barcode symbol on a price tag. In this case, the coordinates of the barcode can be used to specify the position of the content areas. This level of specification further speeds scan recognition and improves recognition accuracy, which is particularly important for large enterprise or warehousing applications.
A regular expression can also be set to inform Dynamsoft Label Recognition of specific content structure. For example, a VIN code has a fairly fixed area in terms of size, and each digit has certain values that are to be used. While it is likely in most cases the SDK can scan such a VIN without issue, some environments can pose challenges. This might include poor lighting, difficulty reaching a VIN to scan, and so on. In such cases pre-identified semantics in a regular expression can act to provide context, to help Dynamsoft Label Recognition better score possible results.
Also, for images of poor quality, sophisticated algorithms are applied to improve contrast, remove noise, and so on. The characteristics of content can also be used to improve image quality. For example, the curve of text on a circular object can be used to correct distorted images.
Finally, Dynamsoft Label Recognition supports reading text from video streams. For a particular frame, the SDK extracts the content using OCR and cross references the result with neighbor frames for the best accuracy. If the SDK decides that the text result is partial, it intelligently stitches the results together.
Pricing and Availability
Dynamsoft Label Recognition works with content that includes text, numbers, alphanumeric, and common symbols. It is built for development with C/C++ APIs on Windows® and Linux®. It is now available and can be purchased and downloaded from the Dynamsoft website. Pricing varies by licensing type.
About Dynamsoft Corp.
Dynamsoft Corp. provides enterprise-class TWAIN™ software development kits (SDK), Barcode Reader SDK, and OCR SDK solutions to help developers meet a variety of scan and image capture requirements. This includes to develop document management and barcode applications for desktop or mobile. The company also provides enterprise-grade version control software to help developers manage developer teams and projects. The imaging SDKs help today's businesses seeking to migrate to paperless electronic document and records management. Dynamsoft is an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group that develops TWAIN standards. Thousands of customers use Dynamsoft's solutions. Customers include 3M®; EMC®; FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; Fujitsu®; GE®; H&R Block®; HP®; IBM®, Intel®; Infosys®; Lockheed Martin®; Olympus®; Philips®; PricewaterhouseCoopers®; Samsung®; Siemens®; Symantec®; Unisys®; Verizon®; and more. The company was founded in 2003. More information is available at http://www.dynamsoft.com.
Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
