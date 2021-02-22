VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamsoft™ has updated its document capture and management software development kit with many code updates targeting features desired by developers to improve their own workflows or capabilities. The new SDK is v16.2.
To start, a new event, OnBufferChanged, was added. It is triggered when the buffer changes such as for a new page, an existing page is removed, modified, shifted, or filtered. The new OnBufferChanged event lets developers add the ability to know the status of a particular event in real time. For example, if a new page is added, the page count footer now visually changes as it happens. Same thing if a page is removed. This is possible whether using the built-in Dynamsoft viewer of a developer builds their own.
In addition, the default loader bar can now be customized with the API Dynamsoft.WebTwainEnv.CustomizableDisplayInfo.loaderBarSource. This is only effective when set before the page finishes loading (before DOMContentLoaded). This gives developers more control over how the loader UI looks in their end-user application.
A new global property was added, Dynamsoft.WebTwainEnv.IfAlwaysFocusOnPopupWindow. This is to control whether to set the focus on scanner-related windows opened by the Dynamsoft Service when the browser tab on which the SDK is running is active. In the past, these windows would be on top no matter which browser tab is active.
About Dynamic Web TWAIN
Dynamic Web TWAIN provides cross-browser and cross-platform document scanning support for web applications. Developers need only write a handful of lines of JavaScript code to enable document scanning, uploading, editing, and processing. This turns otherwise months of work to just days. The SDK works across Android, iOS, Linux, macOS or Windows devices.
Users can scan documents from TWAIN, SANE and ICA-compatible scanners using a variety of browsers: Chrome®, Firefox®, Edge®, Internet Explorer® (IE), or Safari®. Users can also edit captured documents and save the images in various file formats such as JPEG, TIFF, PDF, and more. These files can be transferred and stored across varying protocols, local or remote file systems, databases, and document repositories.
In addition, there are several add-ons available. A barcode scanner SDK provides enterprise-grade support for the most common 1D and 2D barcode symbols. An optical character recognition (OCR) library enables extracting text trapped within images for editing. And a PDF rasterizer lets users conveniently view and convert PDF files into common image file formats.
Pricing and Availability
Dynamsoft's Dynamic Web TWAIN v16.2 SDK is now available. It can be purchased and downloaded at the company's website. The company also offers Dynamic .NET TWAIN for developing scan and image capture components for desktop document management applications. A Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK is also offered to add barcode reading to applications. Finally, Dynamsoft Label Recognition SDK provides a fast method to localize and extract key data from specified regions on common store or warehouse labels using OCR. Full pricing information is on the website. Multiple award-winning technical support channels are offered with an SDK purchase including, email, live chat, forum, and phone.
About Dynamsoft Corp.
Dynamsoft Corp. provides enterprise-class TWAIN™ software development kits (SDK), a Barcode Reader SDK, and a Label Recognition SDK to help developers meet document imaging, scanning, barcode reader, and OCR extraction application requirements when developing web, desktop, or mobile document management and label reading applications. The imaging SDKs help today's businesses seeking to migrate from wasteful paper-based workflows to efficient paperless electronic document and records management. The company also provides enterprise-grade version control software to help developers manage developer teams and projects. Dynamsoft is an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group that develops TWAIN standards. Thousands of customers use Dynamsoft's solutions. Customers include 3M®; EMC®; FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; Fujitsu®; GE®; H&R Block®; HP®; IBM®, Intel®; Infosys®; Lockheed Martin®; Olympus®; Philips®; PricewaterhouseCoopers®; Samsung®; Siemens®; Symantec®; Unisys®; Verizon®; and more. The company was founded in 2003. More information is available at http://www.dynamsoft.com.
