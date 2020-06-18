ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynics, Inc. releases a new family of Industrial Monitors and Computers for use in Class I Division 2 Hazardous Locations. Displays are available from 12.1" to 24", in both traditional a widescreen format. The computers are available with up to an Intel 8th Generation Core i7 processing power. These units are available with either 100-240 VAC or 24 VDC input voltages. They are also available with up to 32GB DRAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage capacity. Operating system choices are Linux Ubuntu, Windows 7, and Windows 10.
FX-HAZ Industrial Monitors are available with 4:3 industrial LCDs in sizes 12.1" to 19". SW-HAZ Monitors are available in widescreen versions in sizes 12.1" to 24". These are all available with 5-wire resistive touchscreens. Video is connected with either Analog VGA or DVI connectors. These panel mount monitors are available with NEMA 4 powder coated aluminum or NEMA 4X stainless steel bezels.
PIX-HAZ Industrial computers are available without any expansion up to a 2 expansion slots. All these versions are available with Intel 6th or 8th Gen CPUs, up to 32 GB DRAM, and with various solid-state drives, including a RAID 1 configuration. The extensive I/O on these units include two 1GB Ethernet ports, 8 USB, one RS-232, one DVI, and 2 Display Ports allowing for multiple displays to be utilized.
The monitors and computers are available as an integrated solution to provide a panel mount workstation approved for hazardous locations. These integrated workstations are available starting at 15" and are available in multiple sizes up to a 24" Widescreen version.
This newest Dynics offering is one of the most complete and powerful Industrial Monitor, Computer, and Workstation families available on the market today. They are perfect for many Petrochemical, Food, and Agricultural applications that are required to be certified for possible hazardous environments. With the availability of NEMA 4X bezels these monitors and workstations are perfect for use in many applications. For more information visit https://www.dynics.com/haz-loc.
