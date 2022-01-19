JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "E-Clinical Solutions Market" By Type (Clinical Data Management System, Randomization and Trial Supply Management, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment), By Delivery Mode (Web-Based and Cloud-Based, Enterprise-Based), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global E-Clinical Solutions Market size was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.5 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2029
Browse in-depth TOC on "E-Clinical Solutions Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global E-Clinical Solutions Market Overview
The attempts to invent treatments for numerous diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and AIDS, are leading to increased spending by pharmaceutical, life sciences, clinical research, and biopharmaceutical firms, which is further driving the growth of the E-Clinical Solutions Market. The rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders, as well as the growing elderly population, are some factors propelling the E-Clinical Solutions Market forward.
As a result, the number of pharmaceuticals in development is increasing, which is leading to an increase in clinical trials. Countries such as China, India, and Poland have become popular locations for clinical trials among pharmaceutical companies in order to have a large pool of patients and reduce costs. However, the E-Clinical Solutions Market is being restrained by factors such as a long approval time for clinical trials, a lack of broadband facilities and IT specialists in rural locations, expensive implementation costs, and less-skilled manpower. Although e-clinical solutions are expensive, CROs, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are hesitant to utilize the technology.
The drug development process necessitates a significant financial investment, which is increased by the implementation of software, making it difficult for healthcare professionals to afford, restraining the growth of the E-Clinical Solutions Market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud technology for the development of e-clinical suits and the growing clinical research in emerging economies provide opportunities for players looking to invest in the E-Clinical Solutions Market.
Key Developments
- In January 2021 – Bioclinica, a provider of integrated clinical life science and technology solutions, announced a collaboration with IKCON PHARMA to deliver best-in-class eClinical solutions to the pharmaceutical industry/sponsors.
- In November 2020 – Signant Health acquired VirTrial, a leading provider of software solutions for remote site startup and decentralised clinical trial administration.
Key Players
The major players in the market are OmniComm Systems Inc, ERT, BioClinica, CRF Health Inc, DATATRAK International Inc, Medidata Solutions, Oracle Corporation, and PAREXEL International Corporation.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global E-Clinical Solutions Market On the basis of Type, Delivery Mode, and Geography.
- E-Clinical Solutions Market, By Type
- Clinical Data Management System
- Randomization and Trial Supply Management
- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment
- Clinical Trial Management System
- Electronic Trial Master Files
- Trial Safety & Regulatory
- E-Clinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode
- Web-Based and Cloud-Based
- Enterprise-Based
- E-Clinical Solutions Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market By End User (Government and Defense Institutions, Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories), By Offerings (Software, Hardware), By Devices Types (Projectors and Display Walls, Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market), By Application (Patient Care Management, Surgery, Medical Training and Education), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market By Product Type (Vaccines, Clinical trial materials), By Services (Storage, Transportation), By Storage Techniques (Electrical refrigeration, Dry ice), By End-User (Biopharmaceutical companies, Hospitals and clinics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
U.S. Non-Acute Care Revenue Cycle Management Market By Products (Integrated and Standalone RCM), By Deployment (On-Premises, and Cloud-Based), By End-Use (Long-term Care, General Physician Clinics, Surgery Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
DNA And RNA Banking Services Market By Service (Transportation Service, Processing Service, Storage Service), By Specimen Type (Blood, Saliva), By Applications (Therapeutics, Drug Discovery & Clinical Research, Clinical Diagnostics), By End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic Research, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Top Clinical Trial Supplies focusing on safety of drugs
Visualize E-Clinical Solutions Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-clinical-solutions-market-size-worth--16-5-billion-globally-by-2028-at-12-4-cagr-verified-market-research-301463790.html
SOURCE Verified Market Research