SEATTLE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlavorCloud, a leading global e-commerce shipping, and logistics company, today announced it has ranked No.19 on the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
"I'm excited and honored to be number 19 on Inc. Magazine's Regional Pacific list, alongside the best and brightest companies in the region," said Rathna Sharad, founder and CEO of FlavorCloud. "It's awesome to see recognition of our amazing team and what we are building together at FlavorCloud."
FlavorCloud is the largest cross-border carrier network, and the technology that powers cross-border e-commerce across 200+ countries. Utilizing its AI algorithms, FlavorCloud automates complex, antiquated, and manual shipping processes and is able to provide the best rates and delivery options worldwide, including a fast-track service to prioritize packages through customs. DTC e-commerce brands, anywhere in the world, can plug into FlavorCloud's service and offer an easy and seamless international shipping and trade compliance experience to its customers.
"The Global e-commerce and trade landscape is going through such a tremendous transformation–growing 100% year-over-year." said Sharad. "With next level automation, machine learning, and AI solutions for e-commerce brands, we believe FlavorCloud is well-positioned to continue to solve complex cross-border shipping and trade hurdles, leading to an increase in international sales for brands"
The companies on this list show exceptional growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, the 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent, and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region's economy–while the broader American economy declined 1.2 percent.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific.
About FlavorCloud
FlavorCloud is an end-to-end cross-border logistics platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, ecommerce retailers, and marketplaces. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, FlavorCloud makes international shipping and returns easy, affordable, and friction-free, enabling brands and 3PLs (Third Party Logistics Providers) to go global in any part of the world. FlavorCloud's algorithm and technology auto-optimizes the best rates and services through the largest global cross-border network as well as automating the complex world of global trade and regulatory compliance.
For more information, please visit http://www.flavorcloud.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Elise Oras, Wheels Up Collective, 610.724.5172, elise@wheelsupcollective.com
