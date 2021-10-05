NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce logistics market size is expected to increase by USD 355.79 billion from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% during this period. The e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The e-commerce logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities.

The e-commerce logistics market covers the following areas:

E-Commerce Logistics Market Sizing

E-Commerce Logistics Market Forecast

E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Aramex International LLC
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Gati Ltd.
  • Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • XPO Logistics Inc.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 355.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.40

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

