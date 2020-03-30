DUBLIN, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobile wallets used for both in-store and online payments in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific is the world's leading region in terms of the digital payments market size. Digital wallets such as Alipay, PayPay, LINE Pay, GoPay and others contributed significantly to this success, as they accounted for more than 50% of the region's E-Commerce sales and above a third of the transaction value at the point of sale in 2019. For China, these shares were even higher, thanks to more than nine in ten connected consumers using Alipay and WeChat Pay, according to statistics cited in the report.
Credit cards stay strong in selected markets of Asia-Pacific
At the same time, credit cards remain popular among online shoppers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore. In Australia, online card payments accounted for a third of the total card payment value in 2019, and in South Korea, credit cards held the highest rank among payment methods used for both desktop-based and mobile digital purchases. At the same time, these countries also witnessed the rise of mobile wallets and especially QR code-based mobile payments. Another rising trend is the emergence of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Regions, January 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, January 2019
- Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019
- Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f
- Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f
- Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
- Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD million, by Segment, 2023f
- Online Payment Fraud Prevention Software Spending, in USD billion, 2020f & 2024f
- Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f
- Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e
- Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
- Online & Mobile Payment Trends and News About Players, March 2020
- Card and Electronic Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2018 & 2024f
- Digital Wallets' Share of E-Commerce and In-Store Sales, in %, 2019
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. Japan
3.2.2. South Korea
3.2.3. Australia
3.2.4. New Zealand
3.2.5. Singapore
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. China
3.3.2. Taiwan
3.3.3. Hong Kong
3.3.4. India
3.3.5. Indonesia
3.3.6. Thailand
3.3.7. Vietnam
3.3.8. Malaysia
3.3.9. Philippines
Companies Mentioned
- Alipay.com Co. Ltd.
- Apple Inc
- Bao Kim E-Commerce JSC
- China UnionPay Co Ltd
- GoPay LLC
- Alphabet Inc
- JD.com Inc
- Kakao Corp.
- LINE Corp
- MasterCard International Inc
- Naver Corporation
- PayPal Holdings Inc
- Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Pt
- Rakuten Inc
- Samsung Co. Ltd.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd U
- Visa Inc.
