BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Click Deal Buy! Inc., a forward-thinking SaaS software development company, today announced the launch of its first official crowdfunding campaign in conjunction with WeFunder on https://wefunder.com/clickdealbuyinc. The Company will raise $250,000 USD in a Regulation CF offering round to develop its Minimum Viable Product ("MVP"), as well as meet general administration and business development needs. Subsequent larger rounds will follow shortly.
The Holy Grail - Merchants to recover part of over $260 billion lost annually in shopping cart abandonment.
Lost revenue from shopping cart abandonment is the number 1 problem in global e-commerce. For merchants, solving the abandonment problem is the "Holy Grail". Using Patent Pending technologies to create the most sweeping change in e-commerce in over 25 years, Click Deal Buy! Inc. intends to drive a massive reduction in that loss.
Takes 3 steps to buy; Click, get the best Deal, and Buy!
In 3 simple steps Click Deal Buy! has figured out the keys to get shoppers to buy, instead of leaving products in carts. Shoppers click or scan products, hit a new "deal" button and hit the buy button. Click Deal Buy! makes this a cornerstone of its platform. The Company will make shopping fun, with highly personalized pricing and product recommendations. As a result, the Company expects merchants to recover part of the over $260 billion lost in the shopping cart each year.
Revolutionary - No longer a need to go find a coupon or a code just to get a discount.
Part of the DNA of Click Deal Buy! is eliminating the need for shoppers to find a valid coupon or code. Designed for any size business, it is one more part of the Company's platform which radically transforms how products are bought and sold. The platform will make significant use of Artificial Intelligence, Neuroscience, hyper-personalization and more. Lanny Rutkin, Founder and CEO, says "We are changing the shopper experience, and in the simplest terms, giving shoppers the 4Rs: RIGHT PRODUCTS, RIGHTPRICE®, RIGHT DEAL all at the RIGHT TIME. Both Merchant and Shopper are big winners. Merchants sell more, Shoppers buy more. We are hoping to increase Merchant sales by more than 30% annually."
Multiple forms of revenue including commissions paid per transaction.
Lanny continued, "Getting paid on each purchase is far more profitable than getting paid a fee using a Point-of-Sale system. With a minimum investment of $100 we are offering small investors the unique opportunity to invest in what possibly can be the next big thing at a level many can afford."
After releasing the MVP, the Company plans to introduce its proprietary "CERTIFIED BEST DEAL", Inventory Management, Business Analytics, MYCLICKDEALBUY.COM (for Shoppers) as well as the highly anticipated BEAT AMAZON program.
Investments are now being accepted at: https://wefunder.com/clickdealbuyinc.
About Click Deal Buy! Inc. - Founded in 2017 by Lanny Rutkin, Click Deal Buy! Inc. is a sustainable company out to revolutionize global e-commerce. It uses the most cutting-edge technology to deliver a simple, yet exciting, shopping experience that is focused on the individual shopper's wants and needs, not a generic market segment of shoppers. With more shoppers making greater purchases, merchants will see significantly higher conversion rates and profit.
For additional information please contact Lanny Rutkin at lanny@clickdealbuy.com https://clickdealbuy.com
Media Contact
Lanny A Rutkin, Click Deal Buy! Inc., +1 (707) 999-1709, lanny@clickdealbuy.com
SOURCE Click Deal Buy! Inc.