DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies E-Commerce as one of the key industries seeing increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many consumers are turning to internet shopping during the crisis, opening up new opportunities for online retailers, supermarkets and other sellers of consumer goods. Those businesses, in turn, will need identity management software, cyber-security measures and distribution, as well as social and electronic media for advertising.

At the same time, warehouse and delivery employees will be at greater risk of infection -- one reason Amazon increased hourly pay and overtime pay for employees in its fulfilment network.

