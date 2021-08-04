NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 15.49 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the e-invoicing market to register a CAGR of over 28%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc., and Transcepta LLC are some of the major market participants. The convenience and easy accessibility offered by mobile payment systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
E-invoicing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-invoicing Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- B2B
- B2C
- Geographic
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
E-invoicing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the e-invoicing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc., and Transcepta LLC.
The report also covers the following areas:
- E-invoicing Market size
- E-invoicing Market trends
- E-invoicing Market industry analysis
The e-invoicing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat of cyber-attacks and data privacy will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the e-invoicing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-invoicing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-invoicing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-invoicing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-invoicing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-invoicing market vendors
