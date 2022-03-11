NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-learning Market In Europe by End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12) and Geography (UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the e-learning market in Europe between 2019 and 2024 is USD 28.36 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications is driving the growth in the e-learning market in Europe. Assessments on e-learning courses help in estimating the level of subject proficiency of learners. They also help in building awareness about the progress of learners in learning a subject concept. E-learning courses also enable learners to re-study the sections of subject content in which they have scored less during the assessment. Learners are certified after the completion of their e-learning courses based on grades achieved in assessments. Certifications on specific subjects help learners build their credentials for future job opportunities. Therefore, regular assessments on the subject knowledge efficiency and certifications are expected to drive for the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
The high development cost associated with e-learning courses will challenge the e-learning market in Europe during the forecast period. The development and design cost of e-learning courses depend on the instructional design model chosen. Therefore, the development of e-learning courses for different target learners groups incurs high costs. The development process involves the roles of subject matter experts (SMEs), instructional design team, project management team, and technical staff specialists, which incur high variable costs. Therefore, the high development cost associated with e-learning courses is likely to slow down the growth of the market in focus.
Market Segmentation
The e-learning market in Europe is segmented by end-user into higher education, corporate, and K-12. The packaged content segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Educational institutions and corporate organizations are adopting a technology-aided learning approach to keep pace with industry requirements. In addition, policies and programs implemented by the EC in all the EU member countries to encourage digital learning have increased the demand for packaged e-learning content over the last few years.
By geography, the market has been segmented into UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Skillsoft Ltd.
E-learning Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 28.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.29
Regional analysis
UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Rest of Europe at 53%
Key consumer countries
UK, Germany, France, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Skillsoft Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Skillsoft Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
