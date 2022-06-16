NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "e-passport market forecast report segmented by Component (software, hardware, and services) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. The e-passport market share growth by the software segment will be significant for revenue generation. The market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising cross-border immigration issues and security concerns. E-passports consist of the biometric information of the passport holder. Therefore, there have been rising concerns about data security. The number of such concerns is expected to further increase during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising number of E-passports and the augmenting cyber threat landscape.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The regulations by ICAO are the key market trend driving the e-passport market growth.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The e-passport market share is expected to increase by USD 12.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
The e-passport market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ASSA ABLOY AB, CardLogix Corp., De La Rue Plc, Entrust Datacard Corp., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA France SAS, Infineon Technologies AG, Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Thales Group among others.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing number of air passengers is notably driving the e-passport market growth, although factors such as concerns regarding brute force attacks may impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The e-passport market report covers the following areas:
- Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive E-Passport Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which include -
- Historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe
- A current trend taking place in the market space
- Business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market.
- Market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years
E-Passport Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 12.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.56
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ASSA ABLOY AB, CardLogix Corp., De La Rue Plc, Entrust Datacard Corp., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA France SAS, Infineon Technologies AG, Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Thales Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
