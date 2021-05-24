IRVINE, Calif. and ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- e-PlanSoft™, a leading provider of electronic plan review solutions, and Vision33 today announced that the Municipality of Clarington, Ontario, Canada has successfully reached the Go-Live of e-PlanREVIEW® electronic plan review and document management solution; the first milestone in a multiphase project to digitize with an eGovernment solution built upon the Amanda civic engagement platform.
e-PlanREVIEW provides the Municipality of Clarington with an electronic plan review system that provides the ability for all stakeholders to collaborate remotely in real-time. Its automatic notifications improve communications and eliminate lengthy time lags in the plan review cycle, so the Municipality will realize significantly reduced times to approval.
"We're pleased to partner with Vision33 to help the Municipality of Clarington achieve their goals to improve service to their constituents and to streamline workflows," states Kalib Drake, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at e-PlanSoft. "This step forward will serve the Municipality well and improve productivity by allowing staff to optimize their efficiency."
"We'd like to extend our congratulations to the Municipality of Clarington on this important milestone and commend their commitment to citizens by modernizing their civic engagement," says Gerard Duggan, Vice President, eGovernment & Enterprise, Vision33. "More and more, we are seeing rising expectations for how constituents interact with their government. The user experience of widely adopted online consumer-oriented processes is shaping how both individuals and businesses want to interact with public sector agencies."
Vision33 specializes in the design, implementation, and integration of software solutions that transform commercial businesses and public sector agencies. In the next stage of this project, Vision33 will integrate e-PlanREVIEW with the Amanda enterprise solution to digitize Clarington's enterprise systems with an integrated solution.
Amanda is an industry-leading land management solution designed to provide master data management, business workflow, integration, reporting, document management, security, licensing and permitting, compliance, and enforcement automation for government departments at all levels. The Amanda Government Platform is scalable and maintainable, providing Clarington with a long-term technology solution for current and future success.
"By modernizing their systems, Clarington will eliminate technical debt with a digital system that reduces manual processes and streamlines business workflows," adds Duggan. "With Amanda, municipalities enable communication and collaboration across departments and other third-party applications so that they can meet citizens and business service expectations."
Vision33 encourages governments who are interested in digitizing their systems to speak with a qualified consultant in their area today. For more information, visit http://www.vision33.ca.
About e-PlanSoft
e-PlanSoft™ develops industry-leading cloud-based electronic document review software that assists governmental agencies, construction and manufacturing industries, developers, and owners with their plan review, design review, product review, construction, and asset review management in real-time. http://www.eplansoft.com.
About Vision33
Vision33 helps transform public sector clients into digitally enabled government agencies. Vision33 has the people, processes, and technology to help businesses solve everyday challenges and seize new opportunities for growth and transformation. Vision33 delivers the Amanda platform to give government agencies the ultimate flexibility in their approach to modernization. With proprietary solutions such as iDocuments and Saltbox, Vision33 helps businesses leverage the right transformative technology for their digital transformation journeys. To learn more, visit http://www.vision33.ca.
About the Municipality of Clarington
The Municipality of Clarington is a beautiful community that forms the eastern boundary of the Greater Toronto Area. Clarington is one of eight municipalities located in the Durham Region. With a population of 105,000 people and growing, Clarington offers residents a blend of city living and rural charm. http://www.clarington.net.
