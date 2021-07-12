IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading cloud-based electronic plan review developer e-PlanSoft™ today announced that it has achieved SOC2 certification for reporting. SOC, which stands for System and Organizational Controls, is a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the purpose of providing regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk. The certification is granted to those organizations that have proven to adhere to a highly stringent set of policies, procedures, and systems controls across multiple categories called Trust Services Criteria.
The certification serves as further evidence of the strict level of security standards employed by e-PlanSoft at every level of its operations, both for external customers and internal staff. The independent SOC2 report attests to the rigorous audit of procedures that illustrate the organization's compliance with the requirements. The initial audit and all subsequent audits which are conducted annually are performed by a third-party examiner.
SOC 2 certification represents verification that the organization adheres to the highest security standards across the enterprise for its infrastructure, tools, processes, services, and products to protect its information from unauthorized access both from within and outside the firm.
"We are proud of achieving the SOC2 certification, but it's just the beginning of our commitment to data security," states Jon Changkachith, Chief Technology Officer at e-PlanSoft. "Our diligence to maintain the highest standards of security and accountability is deep-rooted in our operations, services, and procedures. And these standards are one of the key ways that we are able to provide the top level of security in our service and products to our customers."
The company is the developer and provider of a leading cloud-based electronic plan review solution, e-PlanREVIEW® (EPR). EPR is used by public agencies, third-party multi-jurisdictional companies, and the AEC industry for electronic plan reviews. These operations require a high level of privacy during the review process and for the storage of associated documents. The SOC2 certification is an additional layer of assurance to users that their projects and documents are held to the highest level of security.
About e-PlanSoft
e-PlanSoft™ develops industry-leading cloud-based electronic document review software that assists governmental agencies, construction and manufacturing industries, developers, and owners with their plan review, design review, product review, construction, and asset review management in real-time.
Media Contact
Brandy Parslow
Marketing Director
e-PlanSoft
(949) 544-0523
SOURCE e-PlanSoft