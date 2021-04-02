LONDON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop TJC, an E-retailer specialising in jewellery, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones, and other lifestyle accessories accouches today that they are rebranding, TJC and is now for Trust, Joy, and Community!
A major announcement for TJC's birthday week, celebrating more good news with 15 years of customer joy and trust. A new chapter begins in the journey of TJC, with a new brand image. Standing on three major pillars, the brand is now all about developing and maintaining trust of customers, delivering joy, and giving back to community. The new brand image is more focused toward smoothening customer's experience and journey with the channel.
TJC Pillars
TRUST
You can trust TJC to bring the best value and quality products
JOY
We deliver joy through the highest level of customer satisfaction in our service
COMMUNITY
Everywhere we operate we provide for our communities through One for One and our corporate social responsibilities
TJC's Managing Director, Srikant Jha believes that it will bring the channel closer to what the customers want. He says – "We needed to create an identity for TJC that represents our current business and to express just what TJC means to us and to our customers." He continued, " We are committed to providing the best quality products at the best prices, all ethically sourced and expertly made. Delivering joy is what we do best and we continue to strive for the highest levels for customer satisfaction through respect, listening, caring and communicating. Community giveback is a big initiative at TJC – we believe that we need to give back into the communities in which we work."
About TJC
Headquartered in London, UK, Shop TJC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated E-retailer with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop TJC, through its E-retailing in UK is specialised in jewellery, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones, and other lifestyle accessories. Established in 2006, Shop TJC reaches ~25 million UK households via live Television shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit http://www.tjc.co.uk and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or television.
