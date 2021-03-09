LEXINGTON, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- e-Spirit, maker of the industry-leading FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform (DXP) powered by a hybrid headless CMS, today announced that it was named a "Market Leader" in Research in Action's 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix for Digital Experience Management. The report identifies 16 of the top vendors worldwide based on input from 1,500 global executives who rated vendors based on product, company and service quality. e-Spirit was ranked second highest overall for its superior strategy and execution, FirstSpirit's hybrid headless CMS technology, rapid deployment, ease-of-use for non-technical developers and extensive support for eCommerce platforms. e-Spirit was also named a Market Leader in Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix for Web Experience Management in 2019.
e-Spirit's FirstSpirit DXP is available through a SaaS or on-premises model. Customers across many industries, including e-commerce/retail, manufacturing and financial services/insurance, leverage the power of FirstSpirit to deliver personalized, immersive experiences that engage customers throughout the entire customer journey.
The Research in Action report is developed from information collected from 1,500 business and IT managers throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The report identifies five key benefits for companies that use Digital Experience Platform technology:
- Better system performance and responsiveness
- Improved customer satisfaction
- Better customer experience
- Ability to implement a mobile-first strategy
- Presenting content on all possible customer touchpoints
"e-Spirit's technology is state-of-the-art and well-equipped to ride the current commerce plus content wave, especially in B2B markets," said Peter O'Neill, Research Director, Research In Action GmbH. "Those companies that ranked e-Spirit so high mentioned the highly innovative technology that separates it from the competition, as well as its rapid deployment and ease-of-use for marketing teams. e-Spirit also scored the highest of all vendors with their Recommendation Index of 99%."
"It's an honor to be ranked as a Market Leader, and second overall, by Research in Action for their 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix for Digital Experience Management," said Udo Sträßer, chief revenue officer, e-Spirit. "We empower our customers, such as GNC, ASICS, Brose, Nintendo, Bosch, TSI Holdings, GROHE and BASF, to create and deliver personalized digital experiences that engage, inspire and convert their buyers. Our hybrid headless CMS architecture, AI-drive personalization and industry-leading ease of use makes delivery of content-driven experiences across the multiexperience journey fast and easy."
e-Spirit was also named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms. To learn more about e-Spirit, please visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter at @eSpirit and like us on Facebook.
Vendor Selection Matrix™ Disclaimer
Research In Action GmbH does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. The information contained in this research has been obtained from both enterprise as well as vendor sources believed to be reliable. Research In Action GmbH's research publications consist of the analysts' opinions and should not be considered as statements of fact. The opinions expressed are subject to change without further notice. Research In Action GmbH disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Research In Action
Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients.
About e-Spirit AG
e-Spirit's SaaS-based FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform helps businesses engage customers and increase revenue with rapid execution of personalized, content-rich digital experiences anytime, anywhere. Savvy digital marketers across all industry sectors rely on the FirstSpirit platform—which includes a hybrid headless CMS, AI-driven personalization and omnichannel marketing capabilities—for individualized and synchronized content delivery across all channels to differentiate their companies and turn customers into lifelong fans in record time.
e-Spirit, founded in 1999, is part of the adesso Group and has offices in 16 locations in the US, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Asia Pacific. Customers include international brands and corporations such as Commerzbank, BASF, Bosch, Belk, Carter's, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, GNC, Grohe, Olympus, Santander Bank, Walbusch and many others. For more information, go to http://www.e-Spirit.com or call us at 781.862.5511.
