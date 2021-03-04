COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 04, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E2 Optics, the leader in technology infrastructure solutions and one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation today, announces the launch of its wholly-owned BICSI Certified National Training Center in Columbus, Ohio. Under Enrique Zavala's leadership, a nationally recognized BICSI Certified Trainer, the second of three BICSI training centers represents a next-level investment E2 Optics makes for new and ongoing employee education and skills development.
"By investing in our wholly-owned training facilities, E2 Optics is delivering top certification curriculums in brand new, state-of-the-art facilities," states Enrique Zavala, E2 Optic's nationally recognized BICSI Certified Trainer. "To build modern facilities, employees need to train in modern facilities, with the latest equipment and techniques. When it comes to being safe and delivering quality, our mission is to stay on top and remain the best in the industry."
"As the second center comes online in Columbus, we've reached a milestone in our plan that signals we're nearing the full national rollout," states Casey Haarberg, Founder and EVP of Business Development at E2 Optics. "Having two ATF's fully functional will allow E2 to invest more in our team members. It's exciting to our employees and customers because, during this difficult time, we've doubled down on what matters for attracting and retaining the best people. We cannot overemphasize how essential Diversity is to E2. With our state-of-the-art BICSI training centers, attracting and recruiting motivated individuals with a wide range of talents and perspectives becomes easier because top talent wants to train in the best facilities."
One step closer to fulfilling the vision of launching three industry-leading learning and certification facilities, E2 Optics is taking greater control over its employee training quality. The new BICSI centers reinforce E2 Optics' reputation and assurance for quality, safety, and investment in employee skills development. Strategically deploying regional centers delivers greater access to skilled and more diverse candidate pools, supporting E2's commitment to champion Diversity & Inclusion.
About E2 Optics
E2 Optics is an award-winning, Woman-Owned technology integrator headquartered in Denver, Colorado. We help clients deploy remarkably efficient solutions using our expertise across cabling, networking, and contemporary multi-media communications. E2 Optics believes that modern, turnkey technologies minimize operational costs, are simpler to manage, and result in better long-term investment returns.
