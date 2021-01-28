SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E2 Optics, the leader in technology infrastructure solutions and one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation today, announces the launch of its wholly-owned BICSI Certified National Training Centers in Salt Lake City. Under Enrique Zavala's leadership, a nationally recognized BICSI Certified Trainer, the center represents a next-level investment E2 Optics makes for new and ongoing employee education and skills development.
"E2 has always made key investments into training and situational awareness to ensure employees achieve the highest levels of safety on the job. Safety is the centerpiece of our core values," states Matthew Easton, Director of Operations and Strategic Accounts at E2 optics reiterated. "But with these new Centers of Excellence under our control, we can take training and certifications to the next level. Our goal has always been to staff projects with people of diverse backgrounds, helping them become the very best in the industry at what they do."
"We've invested and designed Salt Lake City and the other centers to not only comply with BICSI standards but to give us the greatest amount of flexibility in offering training to our teams, partner teams, and eventually the public. It was also important for us to offer courses to the public because we felt it was a way to enrich communities that have been so supportive of us," adds Kristi Alford-Haarberg, President and CEO of E2 Optics. "Diversity is essential to E2. With our state-of-the-art BICSI training centers, attracting and recruiting motivated individuals with a wide range of talents and perspectives becomes much easier."
By completing this multi-year effort of creating the industry's leading learning and certification facilities, E2 Optics is taking greater control over its employee training quality. The new BICSI centers reinforce E2 Optics' reputation for Diversity, inclusion, and greater attention to safety and investment in employee skills development.
About E2 Optics
E2 Optics is an award-winning, Woman-Owned technology integrator headquartered in Denver, Colorado. We help clients deploy remarkably efficient solutions using our expertise across cabling, networking, and contemporary multi-media communications. E2 Optics believes that modern, turnkey technologies minimize operational costs, are simpler to manage, and result in better long-term investment returns.
From mission-critical data centers to new facility and tenant finish installation projects, we design low voltage solutions that seamlessly integrate audiovisual, physical security, structured cabling, and wireless solutions, including DAS and Wi-Fi systems. Our experience spans Enterprise and Government clients within the Energy, Finance, Health Care, Higher Education, Manufacturing, Media & Communications, and Transportation industries.
