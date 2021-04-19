SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EAM360, an industry leading mobile app for asset management, has shown continuous momentum and a 40% increase in new customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 2020-21, the EAM360 team has announced new product enhancements, onboarded global partners, received industry-wide recognition, and sponsored virtual events.
The application interfaces with leading EAM solutions and has done several implementations with IBM Maximo. The company has continued to make strides by helping customers maximize their asset uptime, achieve operational excellence, improve productivity, enhance equipment reliability, and create green workplaces with a significant increase in ROI.
Continuous innovation to address challenges
EAM360 provides relevant features contextually to various roles [i.e. technicians, supervisors, storekeepers, and managers]. Apart from Manufacturing, Facility Management and Power Utilities, EAM360 has now expanded to cater to organizations providing Utility Services [water/treatment plants of cities/counties], Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, and Energy Research Facilities.
The company has also continued its innovation as a Mobile First Solution for Asset Management Challenges with key product feature announcements.
- Efficient notification with real time alerts for work assignment.
- Improved efficiency & productivity with photos, videos and audio notes.
- Enhanced asset tracking with Beacons, NFC tags, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Printers.
- Speech-to-text for hands free interaction with the app.
- Integrated with ESRI ArcGIS and Google Map to visualize your schedule on a map with navigation to improve your service efficiencies.
EAM360 is designed intuitively and contextually based on user suggestions and feedback. This has helped the app improve user adoption while cutting training time/costs over 50%.
Strategic Partnerships
With a partner-first approach for effective customer reach and engagement, EAM360 has onboarded partners from across the globe viz. North America, Europe and Asia.
You can reach out to partners@eam360.com to become a partner with EAM360. Please visit here to take a look at our partners.
Industry-wide Recognition and Sponsorship
EAM360 was recognized as the Best-in-Class New Age Partner at the 2020 IBM Business Partner Ecosystem Awards. With events turning virtual, EAM360 organized a webinar on "Leveraging Smart Asset Management for Life Sciences During Unprecedented Times" and sponsored the MUWG event.
About EAM360
EAM360 (A unit of Sedin Technologies Group), provides industry-specific mobile apps for Enterprise Asset Management. EAM360 is accredited with IBM Gold Partnership and provides solutions for clients globally.
If you are interested in a demo, write to sales@eam360.com and for more information, please visit https://www.eam360.com/.
