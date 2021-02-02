ISLANDIA, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 -- Festo announced today that EandM, with corporate headquarters in Healdsburg, California, is now selling and supporting the full line of Festo pneumatic and electric automation components and systems in Washington State, Oregon, California, and the Reno/Sparks area of Nevada.

This certified minority-owned company brings the world's leading automation technologies to its customers. To ensure optimum results and highest overall customer satisfaction, EandM provides best-in-class responsiveness, solutions expertise, in person and online training, and 24/7 technical support.

"One of the things that most impressed Festo about EandM is the energy and resources they place behind online and in-person training and not only for customers, but also for their own teams," said Mark Snyder, Channel Director Festo Corporation. "Festo Didactic, the learning arm of Festo, and EandM share that same passion for training. It's the proven way of unlocking the capabilities of automation technology."

"The EandM team regularly visits major trade fairs, including Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany, to see what is new, different, and exciting," said Steve Deas, President of EandM. "At every Hannover Messe, I make it a point to tour the Festo exhibit, which is in my opinion one of the most exciting displays at the fair. EandM is thrilled to now be bringing our customers Festo pneumatic and electric motion solutions."

With five West Coast locations, EandM serves original equipment manufacturers and end users in the food and beverage, forestry, municipal, automotive, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, aerospace, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.

Media Contact

Marketing Manager, Festo, 631-435-0800, marketingmgr.us@festo.com

 

SOURCE Festo

