PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eApps, a CloudScale365 company, has launched its new cloud solution for business, Private Virtual Cloud (PvC).
eApps' PvC provides best-of-breed power, speed, security and ease of use creating isolated geo-spanning networks, with flexible setup and customization to empower customer control of the entire deployment life cycle. Infrastructure including RAM, CPU and high speed block storage are determined through the eApps Create-A-Cloud® order process, with every feature of a modern private cloud service available: network definition using VXLANs, disk and image management, service provisioning, granular access control, secure VPN for administration and more.
According to Rick Lingsch, President of eApps, "Several of our customers felt so confident using PvC in trial mode that they deployed full production services. PvC meets the need for performance, security, and the key technologies to run and manage critical deployments."
With PvC any commonly used image or component can be deployed. An API is provided, along with tools for automation of provisioning and other frequently used processes. PvC is ideal for the deployment of complex configurations, including geo-spanned services for high availability and disaster recovery. PvC runs on high speed infrastructure using fast, redundant SSD storage making it suitable for demanding, mission critical applications.
PvC by eApps requires no long term contract and offers no-penalty upgrades and downgrades as customer needs change. In addition, it is built on the open architecture of Open Nebula, fully protecting customers from vendor lock-in. Developers and technical staff can now turn on PVC directly through the eApps online configurator. Superior 24/7 technical support is included, with fully managed support as an option for customers wishing to leverage the highly-rated eApps support staff backed 24/7 by experienced system administrators.
For more information contact eApps Hosting at +1-770-448-2100 USA or +44 (0)20 8133 6940 UK, Skype: eappshosting, 243220@email4pr.com, or visit www.eapps.com for on-line chat assistance.
eApps Hosting, a CloudScale365 company, is a value-added provider of cloud hosting services for businesses and organizations, serving thousands of customers throughout the world. eApps Hosting offers managed hosting and related services for mission critical web sites and applications, with highly personalized, responsive service.
eApps is a registered trademark of Strategic Systems Consulting, Inc., a CloudScale365 company; OpenNebula is a project managed by OpenNebula Systems S.L.
CloudScale365's cloud-based service portfolio includes Office 365, Cloud Services, Hosted Exchange, Hosted Sharepoint, Hosted Website, Managed Desktop and Managed Co-Location. www.CloudScale365.com.