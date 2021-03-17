LOS ANGELES, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Earnnest, the largest digital earnest money service in the U.S., has been selected as winner of the "Best Consumer Payments Company" award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Earnnest specializes in safe and secure digital payments, allowing for a fully digital transfer of funds in real estate transactions. The tool is directly accessible within dotloop and Lone Wolf Transactions, and is free for real estate agents to use with a $15 flat fee charged to buyers.
The Earnnest platform, which is 100% digital and features banking-level security, avoids the time-consuming, inconvenient and insecure process of completing payments with paper checks or wires. Earnnest uses a proprietary ACH method to safely transfer earnest money, while eliminating the possibility of chargebacks or pullbacks. In addition to earnest money transfers, Earnnest is launching a brand-new product—Earnnest Pro. This custom product handles dozens of payment types including, but not limited to real estate agent fee collection, commission disbursements and more.
"It's no secret that real estate transactions can be time-consuming and pose financial risks to consumers, and Earnnest is delivering a breakthrough platform to deliver a beautifully simple process and stellar user experience," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "In just a few years, Earnnest has grown to become the largest digital earnest money service in the nation, making an impact not only on the real estate industry but also within the larger FinTech market. Congratulations to Earnnest for winning our 'Best Consumer Payments Company' in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.
"Earnnest is our answer to the future of real estate," said Rick Altizer, CEO of Earnnest. "We're providing a safe, streamlined and flexible platform that we feel represents a significant industry breakthrough. Earnnest has already become the industry standard for earnest money deposits and this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough is an important validation for our innovative approach and successful execution. We are honored and grateful for the vote of confidence from FinTech Breakthrough."
Earnnest's user experience begins with the Earnnest app—available in the App Store and on Google Play—that delivers a transparent, contactless payment system for agents and buyers, anywhere, at any time. For more information about Earnnest, visit http://www.earnnest.com.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
About Earnnest
Greenville, S.C.-based Earnnest is the largest digital earnest money service in the United States, allowing buyers to securely and electronically deposit funds directly to an escrow holder. Earnnest keeps agents, buyers and escrow holders in the loop with automated emails and tracking information. Visit Earnnest.com.
