NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Earphone And Headphone Market by Type (in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The earphone and headphone market share growth by the in-ear segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technological advancements such as the emergence of notch-less smartphones are anticipated to fuel the growth of in-ear wireless earphones. The inclusion of active noise canceling, gesture controls, haptics, and biometric monitoring features in in-ear earphones have changed the market's dynamics.
The potential growth difference for the earphone and headphone market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.23 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Earphone and Headphone Market - Driver
The advent of technology, such as augmented reality (AR), three-dimensional (3D), and artificial intelligence (AI), is propelling the market growth. The market players are focusing on implementing AI for providing a unique and personalized audio experience to users. The emergence of AI-enabled solutions has helped improve the quality of audio and enhance the audio streaming experience for music enthusiasts. Manufactures in the global earphone and headphone market are using advanced technologies, such as wireless charging, noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dolby Atmos, for improving the listening experience for their users.
- Earphone and Headphone Market - Challenges
The highly competitive market will be a major challenge for the earphone and headphone market during the forecast period. The global earphone and headphone market is characterized by high competition due to the presence of major global players that offer quality products at competitive prices. Some of the prominent players in the global earphone and headphone market are Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG. These companies mainly focus on offering advanced and innovative product features such as adjustable earphones and headphones, water and dust resistant earphones, and headphones to strengthen their market presence and expand their geographical reach.
The earphone and headphone market report is segmented by Type (in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for earphones and headphones in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
The earphone and headphone market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.·
- Apple Inc.
- Bose Corp.
- Grado Labs Inc.
- Harman International Industries Inc.
- JVCKENWOOD Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Logitech International SA
- Panasonic Corp.
- Plantronics Inc.
- Skullcandy Inc.
