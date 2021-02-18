SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Observant Inc. (EOI) successfully completed a series of tests on its internally developed Hall-effect thruster that introduces new propellant types while maintaining thruster efficiency and minimizing erosion. This technology supports EOI's core mission of operating a Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) constellation of Earth Imaging satellites to deliver ultra-high resolution image data.

This propulsion tech supports EOI's core mission of operating in very low orbits for commercial & defense applications.

The HET-X Thruster combines powerful new technology, including magnetic shielding with a center-mounted cathode, a unique thermal cooling design and an effective propellant management system, in a unit weighing less than 2 kilograms (kg). The preliminary test results conducted in a vacuum chamber show sustained power input levels between 350 – 2500 watts with thruster output recorded between 20 – 140 millinewtons and specific impulse between 1300 – 2200 ISP.

This propulsion technology enables crucial satellite operating maneuvers, including drag makeup, orbital plane changes, upper stage payload ferrying, and controlled deorbiting. The potential system-wide benefits of incorporating new propellant types and other design improvements include cost reduction, elimination of high-pressure storage vessels, and use of in-situ propellants during operations.

"This successful test series is an important step in the development of the HET-X Thruster and brings us one step closer to producing a commercially viable VLEO satellite," says Christopher Thein, CEO of Earth Observant Inc. "We also foresee other organizations finding value in this innovative thruster technology for enabling in-orbit attitude adjustments, constellation spacing and alignment, and safe deorbiting of their own satellites."

For more information about this disruptive technology, go to https://www.earthobservant.com/.

About Earth Observant Inc. (EOI)

Based in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Earth Observant Inc. is developing a unique low-flying constellation of satellites to collect affordable "ultra-high" resolution image data supporting defense and commercial business intelligence. EOI's mission is to offer radiometrically accurate ultra-high resolution imagery for all markets to encourage widespread use.

 

