To maintain consistency with the latest reported data and science, the Ecological Footprint metrics for all past years since 1961 are recalculated every year, so each year’s metrics share a common data set and the exact same accounting method. The annual dates of Earth Overshoot Day are recalculated accordingly. A true apples-to-apples comparison of Earth Overshoot Days can only be made using the same edition of the National Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts. http://bit.ly/2I3B7xD