CHENGDU, China, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EaseUS, a leading software company with 16 years of experience, today officially released an all-in-one PDF maker, reader, editor and converter - EaseUS PDF Editor, after introduced screen recording software and video editing software. With an intuitive UI and workflow, now it enables users to view, convert, edit, create, merge, split, compress, sign, encrypt, remove password from PDF, even add watermark to PDF. This newly released PDF editing software is well-designed for all levels of users, no tech knowledge required.
Highlight-Features of EaseUS PDF Editor:
Convert PDFs to 10+ File Formats or Vice Versa :
EaseUS PDF Editor offers a built-in converting feature that works with a fast speed. Now, users can convert PDF to PPT, Excel, HTML, Word, images like JPG, TIFF, etc. Apart from that, it is able to make a PDF document with ease, or create PDF from the most common file format, without losing any original content and format.
Edit PDF files As Users Like:
It's not easy to edit PDFs, but EaseUS PDF editing software makes it work. This PDF editor allows users to add, modify, remove, insert, delete, extract, crop text/image/links and rotate pages like never before. Adding page numbers, headers, footers, annotations, and comments to PDF file is also available, aiming to fully control the PDFs.
Manage and Secure PDFs with Ease:
Managing and securing PDF files now become easy. This PDF manager makes it possible to sign, crop, split, rotate, compress, and merge PDF documents effortlessly. To keep users's privacy, EaseUS also gives full control for users to add, remove, or authorize someone to view, edit, even sign the PDF documents.
Other Notable Features of EaseUS PDF Editor Include:
- Fill or create PDF forms from different interactive form controls
- View PDFs with flexible reading options, like rotating, zooming, and more
- Find and replace specified text in PDF document quickly
- Insert text or image to the PDF pages as watermark flexibly
- Make scanned PDFs to editable text with built-in OCR features
- Change background color of the PDF or set an image as background
- Add bates numbers to multiple PDFs for easy identification and retrieval
- Sign PDF files with e-signature or digital ID
Price and Availability
EaseUS PDF Editor is fully compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7, and price is available from $29.95. Check the plans here: https://toolbox.easeus.com/pdf-editor/buy.html
About EaseUS Software
EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education, and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, partition manager, video editing, and screen recording. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 530 million users from over 160 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://www.easeus.com/
"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.
