LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 and shelter-in-place mandates across the country have disrupted plans for a traditional American Easter Sunday this coming weekend. This year, however, a group of church leaders have planned a national video streaming broadcast event called Easter Across America. It will be a free two-hour video streaming event offered on Facebook and EasterAcrossAmerica.com beginning at 7pm EDT, 4pm PDT.
Almost all families will have to forgo the big holiday dinners with extended family, egg hunts, and other outdoor group activities typically associated with the holiday. Social distancing and shelter-in-place quarantine measures have been in effect for weeks in various parts of the country and many Americans are starting to feel the effects of isolation and an uncertain future.
"It's time to place a pause on the pandemic and be reminded of the treasured message of hope and renewal in the Easter Story," said Kenny Jahng, co-lead of ChurchCommuncations.com, which has a membership of 24,000+ church leaders across the country. "We're seeing that people are yearning for a sense of unity and shared experiences again," said Jahng.
"We feel that Easter Across America is what the country needs right now," according to Katie Allred, founder of ChurchCommunications.com's Facebook Group.
The event promises a mix of family-centric content, featuring brief messages from prominent preachers, engaging music segments, eclectic comedy routines, and other segments offering a moment to laugh, relax and focus on the message of Easter tradition. The current schedule includes:
- Andy Stanley
- Bob Goff
- Max Lucado
- Miles McPherson
- Edgar Sandoval Sr.
- Michael W. Smith
- Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes
- Mark Hall of Casting Crowns
- Jeremy Camp
- Candace Payne
- Michael Jr.
- And many more
Individuals, churches, and families who want to view the video stream and/or share the broadcast are invited to learn more at www.EasterAcrossAmerica.com.
Medi-Share, one of the leading health care sharing ministries in the United States, is supporting the event and will offer a special presentation during the broadcast offering the audience a way to participate. Since the program's inception in 1993, Medi-Share members have shared more than $3 billion in medical bills, and saved an additional 1.6 billion in medical costs from access to an extensive network of 900,000 health care providers. Medi-Share has over 400,000 members in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.MediShare.com
The Christian humanitarian organization World Vision is also a partner in the event. World Vision is working in the U.S. and abroad to help the most vulnerable and those on the front lines with hygiene supplies, training, and protective equipment. They will give viewers the opportunity to hear about the challenges of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and how they can help. Learn more at www.worldvision.org/COVIDUS.
#EasterAcrossAmerica is a passion project of Katie Allred and Kenny Jahng of ChurchCommunications.com and the team at ChurchFuel.com. All speakers, presenters, comedians, and musicians are volunteering their time and talent out of a common desire to bring hope, joy, and inspiration to America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pro-bono services are being provided by TwelveThirty.Media for video production; ReachYourCity.com for talent management; and CV Global for live stream production. Learn more at EasterAcrossAmerica.com
Media contact:
Kenny Jahng
(973) 500-8536
237742@email4pr.com