Specialty lender benefits from time savings, enhanced control, and visibility with document generation software solutions
BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in scalable revenue lifecycle management solutions, has partnered with The Easy Legal Finance Group of Companies, a specialty lender focused on providing credit solutions to the legal sector, to replace its manual loan and document processes with Conga Composer and Conga Batch. The automated solutions allow Easy Legal Finance to move more quickly and efficiently, resulting in significant time savings -- from weeks to minutes -- without increased headcount or operating costs.
Easy Legal Finance has become one of the country's largest settlement lending providers. Established in 2013, it has since grown organically and through the acquisition of three of its key competitors -- Rhino Legal Finance, Seahold Legal Finance, and Settlement Lenders. This year, it expanded its lending services into the Family Law sector with Divorce Loans, making it one of the fastest-growing lenders in the legal space.
Before partnering with Conga, Easy Legal Finance relied on creating critical settlement loan documents manually, converting them to PDF, and emailing them to parties for signature. The process to check for accuracy and completion once returned could delay loan funding by as much as a week due to a lack of control and visibility into the document journey. As Easy Legal Finance has grown with acquisitions and expanded its business beyond settlement financing, it also needed to replace manual processes and integrate newly acquired firms onto its platform.
The company implemented Conga Composer to streamline and automate document generation activities. The solution's seamless integration with Salesforce also enables Easy Legal Finance to configure custom templates for applications, loan documentation, and monthly statements that automatically merge data from Salesforce, eliminating data errors and costly delays. As a result of combining electronic signatures and custom workflows, the firm significantly reduced the time of its loan application and document distribution process.
"Conga Composer and Batch helped us compress our lending timelines from weeks to minutes through automated and integrated workflows directly from our Salesforce instance," said Nicole Popovich, Chief Operating Officer, The Easy Legal Group of Companies. "Now our team dedicates less time to repetitive administrative tasks and more time where it counts — servicing our attorney partners and their clients."
In addition, Easy Legal Finance has benefited from Conga's high-touch client service, allowing the firm to troubleshoot and resolve challenges quickly during the onboarding process. After the successful integration of Conga Composer, Easy Legal Finance also adopted Conga Batch to address the challenge of sending large numbers of internal performance reports, financial overviews, and monthly account statements to clients and partners across its brands. Now, every Easy Legal Finance team member can automate document production and delivery, saving time and improving accuracy and productivity.
"Our work with Easy Legal Finance is a great example of what's possible when automation is applied to outdated, manual processes. Not only has Conga helped Easy Legal Finance experience enhanced productivity and resulting cost savings, but our solutions have democratized client service across the firm as employees have their own Salesforce license and access to the Conga solutions," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader, Conga. "Unlike many financial services organizations, Easy Legal Finance has found a way to empower employees to proactively problem solve and take ownership, helping them deliver a hassle-free experience for clients during some of the most challenging times of their lives. I'm proud that Conga is a critical part of making this happen."
Conga is the leader in managing contracts end-to-end, streamlining contract and lifecycle management for efficiency and insights. Through its Composer, Grid, Sign, Orchestrate and broader revenue lifecycle management solutions, Conga helps thousands of organizations transform manual and disjointed processes to improve employee and customer experiences, increase accuracy, speed cycle times, and lower risk.
For more details on Conga's revenue lifecycle solutions, visit https://conga.com/products/revenue-lifecycle-suite.
About Conga
Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our revenue lifecycle management solution, we transform your unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a single critical insights data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team.
Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue operations.
About The Easy Legal Group of Companies
The Easy Legal Group of Companies is a specialty lender focused on providing credit solutions to the legal sector, including its clients and service providers. Services are delivered through four brands: Easy Legal Finance Inc., Rhino Legal Finance, Seahold Legal Finance and Settlement Lenders.
