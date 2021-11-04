LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of our ongoing commitment to offer clients the best selection of trading instruments, we're happy to announce that we've added six high-performing cryptocurrencies to easyMarkets web platform, mobile app, MT4 and TradingView*. These new cryptocurrencies include:
- Cardano
1 year performance +1920.5%
- Polkadot
1 year performance +907.9%
- Algorand
1 year performance +559%
- ChainLink
1 year performance +164.8%
- Solana
1 year performance +12,029.4%
- Uniswap
1 year performance +848.2%
The addition of these new cryptocurrencies brings the total number of cryptos available on easyMarkets platform to 12. It also means you can now trade some exclusive cryptocurrencies that aren't available with most other brokers!
Our clients also benefit from some of the greatest trading conditions in the industry. With easyMarkets, you can trade 200+ instruments with the following benefits:
- Ultra-Tight Fixed Spreads
- No Slippage on easyMarkets Web and App Platform
- Free Guaranteed Stop Loss on easyMarkets Web and App Platform
- Negative Balance Protection
Commenting on the news, Thomas Tsaloupis, Head of Risk Management at easyMarkets said: "We're delighted to now offer our clients an even wider selection of cryptos to trade from, with some of these new additions only available on easyMarkets. The interest in cryptocurrencies from both professional and retail investors is only growing, which is why we're pleased to provide our clients with the opportunity to partake in its future growth. easyMarkets is committed to staying on the front line of this evolution, and we'll continuously innovate as the financial markets evolve.
"I'd like to take this opportunity also to point out that we've allowed our clients to trade Crypto CFDs 24/7 on our proprietary platform with tight-fixed spreads for the past four years!"
Bitcoin Base Currency Account**
With easyMarkets Bitcoin Base Currency account, it's also possible to trade all of our 12 CFD cryptos and 200+ other instruments with physical Bitcoin. This means you can deposit, trade and withdraw in Bitcoin, without the need to exchange your Bitcoin funds to FIAT currencies.
About easyMarkets
easyMarkets has been in operation for over twenty years, offering clients fair and competitive trading. We offer multiple tools and conditions that help our clients manage their exposure when on the markets, including the innovative dealCancellation that allows traders to undo losing trades in 1, 3 or 6 hours after opening a position. The unique easyTrade ticket, allows zero spread trading without margin requirements and a locked-in maximum level of exposure set by the trader. We also offer tight fixed spreads that never change during trading hours, free and guaranteed stop loss and take profit and negative balance protection.
*Available to trade on MT4 during the first or second week of November
** This account is not available to clients who reside in the EU.
