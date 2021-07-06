CAMPBELL, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading baby retailer in Turkey, ebebek, has successfully implemented Centric's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution ahead of schedule and is realizing significant ROI. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury, home décor and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
ebebek was founded in 2001 and currently has 175 stores, a highly active e-commerce site and a chain of stores focused on meeting all the needs of mother and baby. ebebek is rapidly growing with goals to open 30 stores per year, reaching a total of 270 stores and expanding internationally.
Doğan Barış, Textile Category Manager at ebebek explains that the time was right to implement a modern PLM system that could support growth, streamline supplier communication and provide a single version of the truth for all stakeholders.
"We found that although we were working hard, we were lacking in organization. We were managing supplier communication and internal design processes with emails and Excel," says Barış. "Looking back, these were time-consuming and confusing processes, especially if we were looking for product and pricing information."
Barış and his team rallied support for a digital transformation project within the business.
"We delivered presentations to the relevant departments at ebebek. Part of our strategy was that we conducted a return on investment (ROI) study with Centric Software. The numbers and the data were so compelling that it was impossible not to be convinced of the value."
ebebek partnered with Centric Software on the digital transformation project in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. All meetings, trials and tests were conducted remotely and despite the market challenges, ebebek went live with Centric PLM a week ahead of schedule, achieving ROI on the implementation in record time. "We realized a 50 percent increase in labour productivity and a 50 percent decrease in error rate. We are currently completing our work in 50 percent less time," shares Barış.
"We are thrilled to be working with ebebek to help them drive productivity and radically improve data management," comments Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We are looking forward to continuing this digital transformation partnership."
ebebek (http://www.e-bebek.com)
ebebek has set out to offer all kinds of information, service and friendship to the conscious families who are considering to have a baby, waiting for a baby and raising their baby. ebebek.com has been developed to ensure that the products needed in baby care are provided in a fast, practical and convenient condition. ebebek.com is Turkey's first online store in baby products. Following the success of its website, ebebek has switched to physical merchandising by applying 'click to brick' business model that is quite rare in the world.
ebebek is an organization that strives to think of everything for the happiness of babies and families with the awareness that the only need of families is not the physical needs of the baby. "Babylogy" is the science of understanding and explaining the baby. Therefore, ebebek does not consider its employees only as salespersons and does not name them as sales consultants or customer representatives. ebebek sees them as baby experts who share their expertise and interests.
A parent is someone who accompanies the development process and takes care by learning.
Media Contact
Celia Newhouse, Centric Software, 14385015498, cnewhouse@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software