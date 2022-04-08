In April 2022, EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions reached a huge milestone by amassing over 200,000 users and growing its customer base by over 400% thanks to its #1 rule of focusing on the customer.
IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is a fintech company based in Irvine, Calif. that specializes in enhancing and simplifying the accounts receivable process for merchants with its all-in-one EBizCharge payment suite.
EBizCharge consistently produces customized payment technology, new products, and software enhancements to scale and adapt to market trends and technological advancements. Thanks to its innovative nature, EBizCharge achieved a huge milestone in 2022 — amassing over 200,000 users and growing its customer base by over 400%.
This milestone is a result of EBizCharge actively working to meet the needs of its customers and leveraging each release and update to expand its reach by scaling into new verticals, niche markets, and other growth opportunities.
EBizCharge also grew its customer base using a high level of customization by actively engaging with its customers and listening to their extensive feedback to transform its technology. Its customized and tailored payment software enables EBizCharge to meet each user's unique needs, regardless of their company size, business model, and industry.
"EBizCharge has continued to scale into new markets which played a pivotal role in us reaching over 200,000 users," said Frank Khalid, Director of Software Engineering at Century Business Solutions. "The development team has been working endlessly to help the company reach this goal. Now that we've achieved this huge milestone, we're eager to expand into new markets."
This 400% growth in customers is also echoed in the exemplary customer reviews and honorable awards EBizCharge continues to receive.
Based on its software releases and updates and revenue so far in 2022, EBizCharge expects to see even more growth in the coming years. As its product offerings expand and its customer base continues to grow, EBizCharge is excited to be an innovator and leader in the integrated payments industry.
About EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100 accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including Acumatica, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, Zoho, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on EBizCharge, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
