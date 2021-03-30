IRVINE, Calif., Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBizCharge, an integrated payment solution developed by leading provider Century Business Solutions, has achieved distinction as an Acumatica Certified Application (ACA) for Acumatica ERP 2021 R2.
Acumatica, a comprehensive, browser-based cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, speed, and security, offers a full suite of business management applications and serves customers around the world. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards for integration and functionality, as set and upheld by Acumatica.
As an Acumatica Certified Application, EBizCharge demonstrates commitment to quality and seamless integration by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.
"We're proud to have once again achieved Acumatica certification for our payment integration," said Mo Elhanafy, CTO/VP of Software Engineering at Century Business Solutions. "As a company, we're committed to continually improving our products to meet customers' ever-changing needs and deliver an unparalleled payment processing experience. We're excited to work alongside Acumatica to provide cutting-edge solutions to customers."
The Acumatica 2021 R2 release includes updates that allow users to work smarter, not harder, enable growth through best-in-class functionality, and enjoy the benefits of future-proof technology. The EBizCharge payment integration supports these capabilities by providing simple payment processing solutions that streamline merchants' workflows and save them time.
EBizCharge installation is quick and straightforward, enabling Acumatica users to begin experiencing the payment integration's cost effectiveness and robust functionality benefits immediately. EBizCharge is designed to address today's challenges in the payment space so that businesses can focus their resources on the future.
About Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is an all-in-one payment solution that provides payment processing technology to over 30,000 merchants in the U.S. and Canada. In 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, Century was ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list honoring the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, Century was also awarded the Silver Stevie Award for Payment Product and Service of the Year by the American Business Awards, the world's largest premier business award. Century develops fully integrated payment processing solutions for over 100 major ERP, CRM, and accounting systems. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net or https://www.ebizcharge.com
About Acumatica:
Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit http://www.acumatica.com
