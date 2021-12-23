IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acumatica, a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, speed, and security, offers a full suite of business management applications and serves customers around the world. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards for integration and functionality, as set and upheld by Acumatica.
As an Acumatica Certified Application, EBizCharge demonstrates a commitment to quality and seamless integration by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.
"We're proud to have once again achieved Acumatica certification for our payment integration," said Mo Elhanafy, CTO/VP of Software Engineering at Century Business Solutions. "As a company, we're committed to continually improving our products to meet customers' ever-changing needs and deliver an unparalleled payment processing experience. We're excited to work alongside Acumatica to provide cutting-edge solutions to customers."
The Acumatica 2021 R2 release features a robust ecosystem that encourages innovation, enables growth through best-in-class functionality, and provides a more personalized user experience. The EBizCharge payment integration supports these capabilities by providing simple payment processing solutions that enhance merchants' workflows and assist them in personalizing the payment process for customers.
The EBizCharge payment integration for Acumatica 2021 R2 offers new development updates for users to include embed payment links in Acumatica Invoice, Sales Order, and Service Order PDFs and the ability to customize where EBizCharge emails go. These updates help merchants provide an easier and more consistent brand experience and make payment links more accessible to customers to reduce outstanding invoices and speed up the payment collection process.
EBizCharge installation is quick and straightforward, enabling Acumatica users to begin experiencing the payment integration's cost-effectiveness and robust functionality benefits immediately. EBizCharge is designed to address today's challenges in the payment space so that businesses can focus their resources on the future.
About EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including Acumatica, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, Zoho, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on EBizCharge, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
About Acumatica:
Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, EBizCharge, (888) 500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE EBizCharge