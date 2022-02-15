IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Century Business Solutions, a leading payment solutions provider, announced its EBizCharge payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is now certified and available in the Microsoft AppSource marketplace. The integration will enable customers to streamline their payment processing and speed up payment collections.
"Being listed on the Microsoft AppSource means that our EBizCharge integration passed vigorous Microsoft engineering team reviews, and meets stringent requirements set for quality and security," said Rebecca Seliner, Vice President of Product Development and Operations. "This also makes it easier for companies looking for a credit card solution for Business Central to find EBizCharge."
After being reviewed by the Microsoft team, EBizCharge was certified as a trusted integration and added to AppSource, a marketplace of apps and add-ons that enhance the Microsoft user experience.
Natively built for Microsoft Dynamics 365 BC, the EBizCharge payment application allows merchants to process credit cards, debit cards, and eChecks directly in BC. EBizCharge automates the payment acceptance process and makes payment processing simple and affordable. With EBizCharge, users can access unlimited transaction history, generate custom reports, view their daily batch, and easily issue credits and voids.
EBizCharge is supported by a team of in-house software developers who continually maintain, update, and improve the application. Merchants also receive complimentary, 24/7 in-house customer support. EBizCharge is PCI compliant and uses advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to protect sensitive credit card data and provide the highest level of payment security.
EBizCharge for Dynamics 365 BC supplies customers with innovative payment collection tools, such as an online customer payment portal where customers can securely log in using any smart device to pay and manage invoices and view their transaction history. The portal automatically sends payment reminders to customers via email, cutting down on follow-up. Once invoices are paid, the portal automatically syncs paid invoices with Dynamics BC and posts payments to accounts receivable and the general ledger.
EBizCharge also supports email pay, which allows users to send secure payment links via email. Customers can quickly and easily pay off invoices from their browser, and all payments automatically sync back to Dynamics BC, simplifying payment collections.
EBizCharge for Dynamics 365 BC recently added new features to now support payments from EMV devices and request payment methods in bulk which enables merchants to acquire updated, validated cards from hundreds of customers simultaneously.
Click here to find EBizCharge for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central on AppSource:
https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365-business-central/PUBID.integracapitalgroupinc1591917948109%7CAID.ebizcharge_creditcard_and_ach_processing_-_bc365%7CPAPPID.4bf1d9ad-6535-4333-b2ff-7549aefa054f?tab=Overview
About EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100 accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Epicor, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
