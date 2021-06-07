IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions, a leading payment solutions provider, announced today its EBizCharge payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations has been certified and is now available in Microsoft AppSource marketplace. The integration will enable customers to streamline their payment processing and speed up payment collections.
"We're excited to offer Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations users a robust payment processing solution that's been certified by AppSource," said Mo Elhanafy, CTO/VP of Software Engineering at Century Business Solutions. "EBizCharge for Dynamics 365 F&O automates unnecessary busywork, giving users more time back in their day, and provides payment collection tools that help merchants get paid on time."
After being reviewed by the Microsoft team, EBizCharge was certified as a trusted integration and added to AppSource, a marketplace of apps and add-ons that enhance the Microsoft user experience.
Natively built for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O, the EBizCharge payment application allows merchants to process credit cards, debit cards, and eChecks directly in F&O. EBizCharge automates the payment acceptance process and makes payment processing simple and affordable. With EBizCharge, users can access unlimited transaction history, generate custom reports, view their daily batch, and easily issue credits and voids.
EBizCharge is supported by a team of in-house software developers who continually maintain, update, and improve the application. Merchants also receive complimentary, 24/7 in-house customer support. EBizCharge is PCI compliant and uses advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to protect sensitive credit card data and provide the highest level of payment security.
EBizCharge for Dynamics 365 F&O supplies customers with innovative payment collection tools, such as an online bill pay portal where customers can securely log in to pay invoices. Using any smart device, customers can log in at their convenience to manage invoices and view their transaction history. The portal automatically sends payment reminders to customers via email, cutting down on follow-up. Once invoices are paid, the portal automatically syncs paid invoices with Dynamics F&O and posts payments to accounts receivable and the general ledger.
EBizCharge also supports email pay, which allows users to send secure payment links via email. Customers can quickly and easily pay off invoices from their browser, and all payments automatically sync back to Dynamics F&O, simplifying payment collections.
Click here to find EBizCharge for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations on AppSource:
https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365-for-finance-and-operations/integracapitalgroupinc1591917948109.ebizcharge_credit_card_for_dynamics_365_operations?tab=Overview
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, Century Business Solutions, 888-500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE EBizCharge