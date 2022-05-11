EBizCharge achieves Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards in the 2022 Annual Business Awards for Best Payments Solution, Fintech Solution, and Financial Management Solution.
IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBizCharge was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Payments Solution category, winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Fintech Solution category, and winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Financial Management Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. EBizCharge was nominated in the Business Technology Category for Best Payments Solution, Fintech Solution, and Financial Management Solution.
EBizCharge is honored to have received the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards this year, as they are all a testament to its tremendous growth and innovative payment software, customized solutions and services, and robust product enhancements.
"EBizCharge provides a convenient, reliable payment experience that remains unmatched by top industry competitors and allows merchants to automate their accounts receivable operations, reduce processing fees, and enhance their overall security," according to one Stevie Award judge.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. EBizCharge received rave reviews from many judges that included praises for its advanced security and PCI-Certified solutions, expansive payment technology, and impressive growth.
"[EBizCharge] is a mature and trusted product that's established in the North America market and continuously outperforms competitors in major functionalities," another esteemed judge added. "Overall, a very solid product with solid growth in the past year with solid continuous development."
EBizCharge looks forward to producing more award-winning payment software and products that outperform the top competitors in its industry and provide a one-of-a-kind payment experience for every customer.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About EBizCharge
EBizCharge is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with its all-in-one payment solution. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, Zoho, and WooCommerce. EBizCharge is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
