IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that EBizCharge integrates with SAP HANA using standard integration technologies to process credit cards and ACH payments, send email payment reminders to customers, and automate payment collections with SAP HANA. Partner offerings that have certified integration with SAP HANA are content, technology, or infrastructure products that are proven to interoperate with the SAP HANA platform.
"EBizCharge for SAP Business One (B1) 10.0 (HANA and SQL both are certified solutions) confirms the technical compliance of rigorous SAP standards on security, reliability, and screen design guidelines. In order to achieve the SAP certification, we have to go through an extensive verification process that allows simple payment acceptance with EBizCharge for SAP B1. EBizCharge is tested and approved by native SAP experts, making it even more credible. By earning the SAP certified branding for our solutions, merchants have peace of mind and easy access to our integration via certified SAP partner channels," said Rebecca Seliner, Vice President of Product Development and Operations.
In addition, Century Business Solutions has joined or continues to participate in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. Through the program, partners work closely with SAP to develop and certify the technical integration of their solutions with SAP software. Integrated partner applications extend, complement, and add value to SAP solutions, thereby helping mutual customers more successfully meet business needs and drive strong results.
About EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, Zoho, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on EBizCharge, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions, 8885007798, jessica.t@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions