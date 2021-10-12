IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the books marketplace continues to evolve, EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is committed to evolving with it, by prioritizing the changing needs of libraries and their patrons. This evolution relies on EBSCO's investment in the books ecosystem and the ability to reimagine innovative, open and interoperable library workflows. Starting from discovery and acquisition to research and the end-user experience, these investments build upon the long-time strength of EBSCO's existing book services.
EBSCO is developing a new books ordering platform that will offer a modern, technology-driven approach to efficiently support the discovery, selection, acquisition, collection development and workflow integration needs of librarians. EBSCO Vice President of Product Management for Books John Brennan says this new platform will build upon the strengths of EBSCO's existing book services –– GOBI® and EBSCOhost® Collection Manager (ECM). "The new platform will carry forward what libraries value most — GOBI's highly valued monograph metadata and robust collection development services and ECM's ease of use — and create a brand-new platform to most effectively support evolving customer needs."
The new platform will provide comprehensive collection development and acquisition tools for e-books, print books and related materials. It will include content from major academic publishers, popular e-book licensing models, sleek usability, improvements to support worldwide customers and value-added technical services. A diverse group of customers and publishers will aid in the concepting and development of the new platform. These include Austin Community College, The Claremont Colleges, Gettysburg College, Michigan State University, Orbis Cascade Alliance, University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Oslo, University of Chicago, University of Liverpool, University of St. Andrews, De Gruyter, JSTOR, Taylor & Francis, Oxford University Press, Penguin Random House and Wiley.
University of St. Andrews Acquisitions and E-Resources Manager Aileen Cook explains the impact that the new books ordering platform will have on libraries. "Like all university libraries, St Andrews needs an efficient, intuitive, robust and up-to-date book-ordering platform. We're delighted to be working with EBSCO, giving expert feedback to inform their development of a new platform that will work for our staff and, most importantly, improve our service to our users. As EBSCO customers of many years' standing, we're thrilled that they're liaising with institutions to make sure we get something that works for us."
The Claremont Colleges Director of Collections, Metadata, and Resource Sharing Maria Savova explains the importance of partnerships for the planning and development of EBSCO's new books ordering platform. "I'm very excited to contribute my thoughts and feedback to the development of a user-friendly book ordering platform that will better meet the needs of libraries."
Oxford University Press Director, Global Institutional Resellers and Channel Strategy Lisa Nachtigall explains the importance of providing innovative services to meet the ever-changing needs of the modern library. "With the accelerated shift in print-to-digital purchasing, and with more content being digitized and available through new business models, Oxford University Press welcomes the opportunity to ensure our online products are supported by a collection management service that anticipates and meets customer needs."
EBSCO's new ordering platform will seamlessly integrate with EBSCO products and services, open source resources including FOLIO and other key third-party workflow solutions and integrated library systems, for a more compelling user experience.
The new books ordering platform will be built upon EBSCO's commitment to offer choice, open infrastructure and interoperability to customers worldwide. This dedication to choice is the foundation of EBSCO's product development strategy, which centers around four key areas: content and collection development; interoperability and support for open systems; discovery and user experience; and customization, consultation and workflow support.
Recent developments that support these four areas include:
- EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) user interface enhancements for book discovery, viewing, and accessing EBSCO eBooks™ in the mobile app
- GOBI's ILS integrations including FOLIO and Alma
- EBSCO eBooks Open Access Collection
- Increased number of e-book platforms and expanded access models in GOBI
In parallel with the planning and creation of a new books ordering platform, development of GOBI and EBSCOhost Collection Manager will continue. Upcoming enhancements include reading list software integration, enhanced e-book management controls, further support of open access e-books and expanded e-book platform and model offerings in GOBI. These recent and upcoming enhancements further reinforce EBSCO's commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of the modern library.
