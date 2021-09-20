IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is making more clinical decision support tools available in the Epic App Orchard marketplace. After installing tools from EBSCO, DynaMed®, DynaMed® Micromedex® with Watson™ and Dynamic Health™ can be accessed by Epic users as part of their clinical workflow, enabling them to focus on providing personalized patient care.
DynaMed, named 2021 Best in KLAS for Clinical Decision Support, is an evidence-based, clinical decision information resource designed to provide fast, accurate answers to clinicians at the point of care. DynaMed® and Micromedex® with Watson™, launched by IBM Watson Health and EBSCO in March 2020, is a combined solution suite designed to bring together drug and disease content into a single source for evidence-based insights to help inform clinical decisions. Dynamic Health, an evidence-based point of care and professional development resource for nursing and allied health professionals, recently expanded to incorporate clinical decision support tools.
In June 2021, DynaMed® Decisions, a HIPAA-compliant clinical decision support solution offering a set of shared decision-making tools, was introduced into the App Orchard marketplace, offering decision aids, advanced clinical calculators and instruments providing visual representations of risks, harms and benefits of various treatments, and customized clinical guidance.
EBSCO's Vice President of Technology for Clinical Decisions, Farhan Ahmad, says integrating these three tools helps Epic users benefit from faster access to evidence-based information. "The ability to provide personalized patient care is both a challenge and a goal for clinicians. Decision support tools like DynaMed, DynaMed and Micromedex with Watson and Dynamic Health aim to support this mission and help health care professionals gain back valuable time in their practice."
