IPSWICH, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) introduces CINAHL® Ultimate and MEDLINE® Ultimate to offer nursing and medical students the largest full-text collections of leading journals and literature from all over the world. The new resources offer more full text of top journals and international coverage than any other CINAHL or MEDLINE database.
CINAHL Ultimate provides nurses and nursing students with the largest collection of top-ranked nursing and allied health literature to ensure they have the relevant and robust information they need for patient care. By June 2022, the collection will include more than 920 active, full-text, non-open access journals and more than 3,700 active indexed journals. Full-text coverage dates back to 1962 and indexing dates back to 1937. Nursing and allied health professionals can extend their research in CINAHL Ultimate with the evidence-based care sheets, research instruments and quick lessons for diseases and conditions. CINAHL Ultimate also supports nurses that want to advance their careers by providing 170 continuing education modules.
MEDLINE Ultimate features unparalleled evidence-based and peer-reviewed full-text content that is critical to medical professionals and researchers. Coverage includes leading journals in biomedicine, pre-clinical science, health policy development and other essential research topics. MEDLINE Ultimate represents the largest collection of top-ranked biomedical journals with 1,650 active, full-text, non-open access journals dating back to 1916 and more than 5,000 active indexed journals. The new collection also provides broad coverage of international journals giving students and researchers well-rounded coverage.
EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President of Research Databases Sara Earley says EBSCO's goal is to provide unprecedented, robust offerings to nurses and medical students. "CINAHL Ultimate and MEDLINE Ultimate are unmatched in their scope of full-text content to bring the best research to medical professionals, researchers, and nursing and allied health professionals. These new collections are designed to offer more top journals and global context than any other CINAHL or MEDLINE database."
Medical Subject Headings (MeSH), used by the National Library of Medicine, are featured in CINAHL Ultimate and MEDLINE Ultimate and can assist users to effectively search and retrieve pertinent information. Both new resources are accessible via EBSCO's customizable, intuitive search platform, EBSCOhost®. Mobile users can also access the databases on the go via their Android and iOS smartphones.
To learn more about CINAHL Ultimate and MEDLINE Ultimate visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/cinahl-ultimate and https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/medline-ultimate.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
