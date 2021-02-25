IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has announced the release of Dynamic Health™ CDS + Skills, a resource designed to help nurses and allied health professionals master critical skills, obtain fast, accurate answers to clinical questions and foster a culture of evidence-based practice. Dynamic Health CDS + Skills builds on EBSCO's current resource, Dynamic Health™ Skills, adding clinical decision support content that is based on a strict, evidence-based methodology, leading to improved patient outcomes.
Dynamic Health CDS + Skills features include skills and competency checklists, continuing education, seamless integration into the electronic health record (EHR) and learning management system (LMS), policy implementation, and on-the-go access via a mobile app. Both products will be available to meet the unique needs of health care organizations.
EBSCO Information Services' Chief Nursing Officer and Editor in Chief of Dynamic Health Diane Hanson says EBSCO recognizes the need for nurses to provide fast, actionable answers at the point of care. "Dynamic Health CDS + Skills content is crafted by a team of nurses and allied health professionals who review the evidence and write original content based on best practice to ensure the highest quality of patient care. The platform makes it easy to infuse evidence into nurses' and allied health professionals' daily workflow, reinforcing the connection between lifelong learning and point of care practices."
EBSCO provides evidence-based clinical decision support solutions, shared decision-making resources, health care business intelligence and peer-reviewed medical research information to health care organizations. For more information on Dynamic Health CDS + Skills, visit: https://www.ebsco.com/health-care/products/dynamic-health.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products are designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
For more information, please contact:
Jessica Holmes
Communications Director
978-356-6500 ext. 3485
Media Contact
Jessica Holmes, EBSCO Information Services, 978-356-6500 x3485, jmholmes@ebsco.com
SOURCE EBSCO Information Services