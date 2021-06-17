IPSWICH, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is releasing a new e-book collection containing thousands of high-quality open access (OA) e-books from the world's most trusted university presses and scholarly publishers. The EBSCO eBooks™ Open Access Monograph Collection is DRM-free and available at no cost on the EBSCOhost® platform and easily discoverable via EBSCO Discovery Service.
The EBSCO eBooks Open Access Monograph Collection was created in collaboration with university presses and scholarly OA publishers such as University of Michigan Press, Taylor & Francis and Temple University Press to provide libraries and end users with choice and access to a large selection of discoverable content, which will continue to grow by the thousands. With the collection, libraries gain access to all current and future OA e-books with DRM-free access on the EBSCO platform, providing a consistent user experience with other e-books in the library's collection.
In addition to providing high-quality content with accessible functionality, the Open Access Monograph Collection has been carefully handpicked and packaged to save librarians time when searching for and qualifying OA content. Libraries can download free, full OCLC MARC records and/or activate these collections for discovery in leading discovery services and can generate dedicated usage reports on the collection. Titles will be preserved in Portico to ensure stability and access over the long term. This OA e-book collection complements other EBSCO efforts to support open access including Faculty Select™, an easy-to-use interface that connects faculty with open textbooks, Open Educational Resources (OER) and access to DRM-free e-books from top academic publishers.
EBSCO Information Services Director of Product Management Kara Kroes Li says that the curation and provision of this collection demonstrates EBSCO's longstanding commitment to accessibility, sustainable publishing and open research. "EBSCO is committed to making content available to libraries and their end users on the open web to drive usage, extend reach and increase library impact. Users receive the benefit of the most accessible platform for open access monographs, with the additional benefits of EPUB online, full e-book downloads, and a full suite of research tools."
For more information on the EBSCO eBooks Open Access Monograph Collection, visit: https://more.ebsco.com/ebooks-open-access-2021.html.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family-owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
