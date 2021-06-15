IPSWICH, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is increasing its development commitment to Controlled Digital Lending (CDL) and resource sharing on the FOLIO Library Services Platform (LSP). Collaborating with Knowledge Integration (K-Int), EBSCO will advance the development of these solutions for libraries worldwide.
With commitments from both EBSCO and Knowledge Integration, significant resources are being applied to advance Controlled Digital Lending, an essential, open-source offering for the lending and circulation of digitized materials, including license and digital rights management. By focusing development resources on Controlled Digital Lending, EBSCO and K-Int will be able to provide an accelerated development cycle and deliver Controlled Digital Lending for libraries internationally. The work on Controlled Digital Lending will commence immediately with delivery planned for the third quarter of 2022.
Neil Smith, Director of Knowledge Integration, says K-Int is eager to start work on the Controlled Digital Lending project. "Being able to build out a resource that provides libraries with more ways to leverage the FOLIO platform, by adding functionality and interoperability, is a great use of our development resources and exemplifies our commitment to FOLIO and the FOLIO Community."
EBSCO Information Services Executive Vice President of Research Databases and Library Services, Gar Sydnor, says, "Our commitment to the development of Controlled Digital Lending, along with our focus on consortial/reciprocal borrowing functionality in FOLIO, will fully align with the FOLIO and Project ReShare roadmaps. Libraries will be able to take advantage of ReShare and Controlled Digital Lending by utilizing EBSCO FOLIO Services for implementation, hosting and support."
EBSCO Information Services Vice President of SaaS Strategy, Tamir Borensztajn, says, "The ideas of open source and community-driven projects that support choice and interoperability are important to library success and we want to support our library partners. Our goal is to help the FOLIO and ReShare community of libraries involved satisfy resource sharing priorities in their FOLIO deployments. We want to support workflows, such as Controlled Digital Lending, that are imperative. EBSCO's in-depth expertise and focus on security and scale will ensure the continued viability and expansion of FOLIO and Controlled Digital Lending, and other forms of resource sharing."
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
###
For more information, please contact:
Kathleen McEvoy
Vice President of Communications
(800) 653-2726 ext. 2594
Media Contact
Kathleen McEvoy, EBSCO Information Services, (800) 653-2726 x2594, kmcevoy@ebsco.com
SOURCE EBSCO Information Services